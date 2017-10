Cochrane RCMP – Unfolding Event Near the Springbank Airport **UPDATE**

Anyone with information regarding this plane crash is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000

History

UNFOLDING EVENT NEAR THE SPRINGBANK AIRPORT

Springbank, AB – Cochrane RCMP are on scene of a possible plane crash near the Springbank Airport. There is a fire and smoke in the area and visibility is reduced on the highways in this area, so please use caution if driving on these roads.

The RCMP are asking the public to please stay away from this area, while this investigation unfolds.