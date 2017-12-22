High River’s Current Snow Removal Policy

Town reminds residents and businesses of current snow removal policy

HIGH RIVER, AB: All residential properties in High River are subject to the Town’s Snow Removal Bylaw 3622/89, meaning that snow must be cleared from pathways and sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall.

This bylaw applies only to residential and commercial properties outside of the downtown area as the Town has assumed responsibility for ensuring that all sidewalks in the downtown area will remain clear of snow for the season. Click here to view the downtown snow removal map.

Residential and commercial property owners outside of the downtown area are reminded that they are responsible for having sidewalks cleared regardless of whether their property is occupied, vacant or is an unoccupied distressed property.

If property owners cannot remove snow on sidewalks adjacent to their property in accordance with the bylaw, they are encouraged to make alternate arrangements with friends, neighbours or contractors.

The Town would like to thank all residents who have volunteered their time as “snow angels” by assisting with snow removal in front of homes in their neighbourhoods.

If you are interested becoming a snow angel, or require their services, please call FCSS at 403-652-8620.

Click here for information on the Town’s priority snow plow routes.

