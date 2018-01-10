High River seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 10

Town seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is currently looking for residents that are interested in contributing to the overall success of the community to submit applications to fill vacancies on several boards and committees.

Volunteering to sit on a municipal board or committee is a great way for residents to make a difference in the community. Boards and committees cover a wide range of topics providing an opportunity for residents to share their knowledge, experience and ideas with the town.

The current vacancies are as follows:

  • Arts & Culture Committee – 1 vacancy
  • Heritage Advisory Board – 2 vacancies
  • Policing Committee – 3 vacancies
  • Subdivision & Development Appeal Board – 1 vacancy (training is required)

Boards and committees are regularly engaged as a resource for Town of High River projects, or may lead projects on their own.

Term length can range from one to three years depending on the vacancy that is open. Time commitments vary depending on the board and committee.  For example, some boards and committees only meet when required, whereas others meet on a monthly basis for approximately three to four hours.

If you are interested in applying, all board and committee descriptions, governing bylaws and application forms can be found on the Town website at www.highriver.ca/committees-boards.

Deadline for applications is January 31, 2018.

For more information please contact Kara Rusk by phone at 403-603-3652 or email at [email protected].

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Town of High River Reminds Residents and Snow Removal Companies Not to Deposit Snow on Roadways

High River seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies

Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witness to Break and Enter into Residence in Spruce Meadows

Your Welcome Wagon Hostess Is Waiting to Hear From You

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witness to Break and Enter into Residence in Spruce Meadows Next Post High River seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies
%d bloggers like this: