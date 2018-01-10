High River seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies

Town seeking applicants for board and committee vacancies

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is currently looking for residents that are interested in contributing to the overall success of the community to submit applications to fill vacancies on several boards and committees.

Volunteering to sit on a municipal board or committee is a great way for residents to make a difference in the community. Boards and committees cover a wide range of topics providing an opportunity for residents to share their knowledge, experience and ideas with the town.

The current vacancies are as follows:

Arts & Culture Committee – 1 vacancy

Heritage Advisory Board – 2 vacancies

Policing Committee – 3 vacancies

Subdivision & Development Appeal Board – 1 vacancy (training is required)

Boards and committees are regularly engaged as a resource for Town of High River projects, or may lead projects on their own.

Term length can range from one to three years depending on the vacancy that is open. Time commitments vary depending on the board and committee. For example, some boards and committees only meet when required, whereas others meet on a monthly basis for approximately three to four hours.

If you are interested in applying, all board and committee descriptions, governing bylaws and application forms can be found on the Town website at www.highriver.ca/committees-boards.

Deadline for applications is January 31, 2018.

For more information please contact Kara Rusk by phone at 403-603-3652 or email at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

