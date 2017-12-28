Preston Rivulettes Women’s Hockey Team ~ Nationally Recognized

Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, today commemorated the importance of the Preston Rivulettes Women’s Hockey Team, as an event of national historic significance. A special ceremony was held in Cambridge, at the Preston Memorial Auditorium, with members of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and officials and citizens of the City of Cambridge.

The Government of Canada is committed to connecting Canadians to the significant people, places, and events that contributed to our country’s diverse heritage. The Preston Rivulettes are considered the most successful early women’s hockey team, holding an almost unbelievable record of winning more than 95 percent of their games and capturing most provincial, regional, and national championships during the team’s ten-year existence. This hockey team pushed the boundaries of women’s sport and inspired thousands of Canadian women striving for equality in this and other sports.

