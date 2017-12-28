Preston Rivulettes Women’s Hockey Team ~ Nationally Recognized

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 28

Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, today commemorated the importance of the Preston Rivulettes Women’s Hockey Team, as an event of national historic significance. A special ceremony was held in Cambridge, at the Preston Memorial Auditorium, with members of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and officials and citizens of the City of Cambridge.

The Government of Canada is committed to connecting Canadians to the significant people, places, and events that contributed to our country’s diverse heritage. The Preston Rivulettes are considered the most successful early women’s hockey team, holding an almost unbelievable record of winning more than 95 percent of their games and capturing most provincial, regional, and national championships during the team’s ten-year existence. This hockey team pushed the boundaries of women’s sport and inspired thousands of Canadian women striving for equality in this and other sports.

Canada’s national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas enable Canadians to experience their rich history and heritage in a special way and have been playing a big part in the celebration of Canada 150.

This year also marks the centennial of national historic sites and Parks Canada invites Canadians to be inspired and captivated by the stories of the people, places, and events that shaped the Canada of today. We encourage you to learn more about our country’s history, and discover truly Canadian places and stories with Parks Canada.

 

Womens Hockey

Quotes

“The Government of Canada is pleased to commemorate the national historic significance of the Preston Rivulettes Women’s Hockey Team. The Preston Rivulettes are hockey legends, and continue to inspire and remind us of our proud history of women’s ice hockey. As we celebrate Canada 150, I encourage all Canadians to take this opportunity to learn more about this legendary team and its important role in our country’s history.”

Bryan May,
Member of Parliament for Cambridge

Quick Facts

  • Several teenaged girls from the small town of Preston (now Cambridge) Rivulettes softball team were looking for a sport to play in the winter months. Having skated and played pick up hockey on rivers and ponds since childhood, two sets of sisters formed the Preston Rivulettes hockey team.
  • Despite the financial challenges of the Depression, the Rivulettes attracted large, enthusiastic audiences with their fast-paced, exciting brand of amateur hockey.
  • The team was led by captain Hilda Ranscombe, a dynamic right-winger renowned for her speed and skill. She was twice a finalist for “Canada’s Athlete of the Year”, known as the Lou Marsh Award.
  • Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have marked Canada’s history.
