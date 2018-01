Help make it a green Christmas by recycling your natural Christmas tree!

The Town of Turner Valley will once again be offering free Christmas tree pickup during normal garbage collection until January 31, 2018.

Please leave natural Christmas trees behind garbage bins on waste collection days.

Trees will be chipped for use as compost in parks.

Please ensure all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations are removed before placing trees on the curb.

