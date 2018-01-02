New Year 2018: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement, sharing her best wishes for the new year:

“Today, we bid farewell to 2017. For Albertans, Canada’s 150th anniversary has been one of celebration, reflection and resolve; a year as much about the future we choose as the past we commemorate. Tomorrow, we take our first exciting step into that future.

“2018 will find Albertans aspiring and optimistic, innovative and entrepreneurial, open and creative, steadfast and united. Things are looking up, and 2018 brings even more promise for a thriving future.

“As Premier, I promise we will continue to work hard every day to make life better for all Albertans. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I wish all of you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2018.

“Happy new year!”