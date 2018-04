Turner Valley RCMP and surrounding detachment areas are asking the general public to take caution this morning in their travels.

The main roads and side roads in and around Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Okotoks, High River, Longview, Millarville and Priddis are snow and slush covered.

The slush is heavy and wet.

Plows have been seen working diligently to get the roads clear, but motorists are asked to allow themselves extra time for travel, slow down, and give other vehicles lots of room.