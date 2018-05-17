Heart of Palm Salad Recipe ~ Low Fat Low Carb - Gateway Gazette

Liven up your Gluten Free diets with a delicious heart of palm dish!

Our low carb Tomato and Hearts of Palm Salad is an easy and quick dish to make that is the perfect fit for a fun gathering with the family! Be prepared to have them asking you for seconds of this savory meal on the way out. Everyone should have this recipe on-hand to make in their own home!

INGREDIENTS

Toss together:

3 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

15 oz heart of palm, drained, sliced into ¼ inch rings

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Mix and wait for sugar to dissolve:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp sugar substitute

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

Combine all and serve.

