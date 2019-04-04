Police Dog Helps Banff RCMP Locate Vehicle Thieves - Gateway Gazette

Police Dog Helps Banff RCMP Locate Vehicle Thieves



Banff, Alta – An attempt to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation led to the recovery of a stolen truck, firearms, drugs, and the arrest of two offenders. In the early hours of April 2, 2019 a member of the Banff RCMP attempted to pull over a truck for failure to obey a stop sign on Bear Street. The driver failed to stop for police and departed the town site. The truck was eventually located abandoned, concealed within the forest at Lake Minnewanka. An RCMP dog team located and apprehended two people hiding within the bush adjacent to the Minnewanka trail system. The preliminary investigation has resulted in the recovery of a truck which had been stolen in Calgary, as well as stolen property including tools, jewelry, identity documents, firearms, and ammunition.

Athena Krause, a 34-year-old woman from Calgary, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Airdrie and Calgary which involved offences of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to attend court. Krause was also charged with 14 new offences, including:

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime (x7)

Jonathan Bartram, a 37-year-old man from Calgary, was charged with 23 offences, including:

Flight from peace officer

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime (x8)

Fail to comply with probation order (x3)

Bartram and Krause appeared before a Justice on April 3, 2019 and remain in custody pending appearances in court next week.