2017 Bragg Creek Arts Festival

Save the date for The Bragg Creek Arts Festival!

Bragg Creek has long been recognized as an artists’ community.

This Thanksgiving, Saturday Oct. 7 from 10 to 6 and Sunday Oct. 8 from 10 to 5, come and enjoy the Bragg Creek Arts Festival where some of Canada’s finest artists will gather to present their work at the Bragg Creek Community Centre.

Artsinbraggcreek.ca and Artists on Tour show and sale will be the culmination of one of Alberta’s largest Plein Air events, which takes place the weekend prior.

Jonn Einnersen. this year’s inductee to the Calgary Stampede Hall of Fame, along with Neil Patterson and David Zimmerman of Bragg Creek will be some of the artists showcasing their latest work. The Centre will also feature live performances of light Jazz and Classical music to celebrate this special weekend.



The Bragg Creek Hamlet will be joining in for an art and food tour. Many other talented local artists works will be for sale at various locations throughout the Hamlet. A map and schedule will be available. Spend Thanksgiving long weekend wandering the Hamlet and enjoying what this beautiful area has to offer.

For more information and to plan your weekend please visit us at artsinbraggcreek.ca and artistsontour.ca.

