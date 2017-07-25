The 2017 Calgary Stampede Lotteries Reveals Names of all Lucky Winners

Calgary – The Calgary Stampede Lotteries is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Rotary Dream Home, Kinsmen Wheels packages and the Stampede Split ‘em 50 Draw. The prize winners were selected Wednesday, July 19.

This year’s lucky winners are:

2017 Rotary Dream Home: Donald Wakelam, Nanton, AB

Kinsmen Wheels – Truck and 5 th Wheel Package: Anita Sharma, Calgary, AB

Wheel Package: Anita Sharma, Calgary, AB Kinsmen Wheels – Truck and Boat Prize Package: Amber Denton, Okotoks, AB

Kinsmen Wheels – Truck and Toys Package: Travis Friesen, Calgary, AB

Kinsmen Wheels – Truck and Slingshot Package: Rommer Guinto, Calgary, AB

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe: Taylor Assen, Calgary, AB

2017 Harley Davidson FLHXS: Kevin Lee, Calgary, AB

Stampede Split ‘em 50 Draw: Donna Wilshusen, Airdrie, AB

“Stampede Lotteries is proud to support our community by donating over a million dollars every year to charity,” says Lynn Grant, chair of the Calgary Stampede Lotteries, adding, “We couldn’t do it without our long lasting partnerships with the Rotary Club of Calgary South and The Kinsmen Club of Calgary.”

Proceeds raised from the Calgary Stampede Lotteries are distributed to over 50 charities throughout the city, supporting a wide range of community and youth initiatives.

“Selecting the prize winners is the culmination of all our efforts. The exciting part now is finally handing over the keys to the Rotary Dream Home, The Kinsmen Wheels packages and rewarding the Split ‘em 50 jackpot,” adds Grant.

The Calgary Stampede lottery winners will be awarded their prizes at a special reception on Tuesday, July 25 at 4 p.m. in the Brand Room at Stampede Headquarters. Interview opportunities will be available with all winners.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

