2017 Canadian Angus Gold Show Winners

Rocky View County, AB-The Canadian Angus Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 national Gold Show Program. CAA representatives presented the awards at Agribition in Regina, SK, surprising the winners with the awards in their stalls the day following the final Angus show of the year.

The 2017 Black Angus Show Bull of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is DMM INTERNATIONAL 54D owned by Lee & Dawn Wilson (Miller Wilson Angus) of Bashaw, AB and Glen Gabel of Regina, SK.

The reserve aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Bull of the Year was awarded to GREENWOOD ENVY JJP 53E owned by Jayden and Jaxon Payne of Lloydminster, SK.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Bull of the Year went to EF COLOSSAL 520 owned by Sean Enright and Barry Enright of Renfrew, ON and David & Lynne Longshore of Stettler, AB.

The 2017 Black Angus Show Female of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is DMM BLACKBIRD 105A and her 2017-born bull calf, DMM HAMMER 53E owned by Lee and Dawn Wilson (Miller Wilson Angus) of Bashaw, AB. This animal was the 2016 reserve aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Female of the Year.

The reserve aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Female of the Year went to JEM ARIEL 10C and her JEM ARIEL 3E heifer calf owned by Ernest Mutch of Vernon Bridge, PEI.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Female of the Year went to RUNNING STEADY GYPSY 30C and herheifer calf, JUSTAMERE 5063 GYPSY 336E owned by Running Steady Ranch and Justamere Farms Ltd., respectively, both of Lloydminster, AB.

The 2017 Red Angus Show Bull of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is RED LAZY MC TRADITION 111C owned by Robbie J. Garner of Simpson, SK and Clinton Blair Morasch of Bassano, AB. This animal was the 2016 runner-up aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Bull of the Year.

The 2017 reserve aggregate champion for Red AngusShow Bull of the Year went toRED COMBEST JUGGERNAUT 1613D owned by Terry Adams of Forestburg, AB; Leonard Tufty of Onoway, AB; Lynn Combest of Erskine, AB; and Rob Adams of Forestburg, AB.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Bull of the Year went to RED TRIPLE L JAGGER 18C owned by Randy Tetzlaff of Viscount, SK; Jay Spence of Outlook, SK; and Rock Point Angus of Birsay, SK.

The 2017 Red Angus Show Female of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 26C and her 2017-born heifer calf, RED TER-RON 6 MILE MISTY 7E owned by Rob Adams and Kasey Adams of Forestburg, AB and Coy Gibson of Fir Mountain, SK. This animal was last year’s reserve aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Female of the Year.

The reserve aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Female of the Year went to RED TER-RON AMBER 25D owned by Halley Adams of Forestburg, AB.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Red AngusShow Female of the Year went to RED RAINBOW LARKABA 9D owned by Brooke Bablitz of Cherhill, AB.

“It was another year of intense and exciting competition for our Gold Show program,” says CAA CEO Rob Smith. “Our members take great pride in their show cattle. The Gold Show program is a tremendous opportunity to display premium Angus genetics to fellow Angus producers, cattle folk from other breeds, beef industry influencers and the general public, both domestically and around the world.

“Canadian Angus has been running the Gold Show program for 28 years and every year our members come out in droves to support it. We decided to do something different this year and surprise the winners in their stalls to present them with their awards. It was a fun way to connect with our members and change our awards presentation,” he adds.

The Canadian Angus Gold Show All-Star Team awards were also announced as follows:

In the Black Angus Bulls, Bull Calf Champion went to GREENWOOD ENVY JJP 53E owned by Jayden and Jaxon Payne of Lloydminster, SK; Junior Champion went to DMM INTERNATIONAL 54D owned byLee & Dawn Wilson (Miller Wilson Angus) of Bashaw, AB and Glen Gabel of Regina, SK; and Senior Champion went to EF COLOSSAL 520 owned by Sean Enright and Barry Enright of Renfrew, ON and David & Lynne Longshore of Stettler, AB.

Black Angus Female All-Star awards went to DMM PAMELA 25E owned by Lee and Dawn Wilson (Miller Wilson Angus) of Bashaw, AB as the Heifer Calf Champion; REMITALL F ELINE 79D owned byRemitall Farms Inc, of Olds, AB as the Junior Champion; and DMM BLACKBIRD 105A and DMM HAMMER 53E owned by Lee and Dawn Wilson (Miller Wilson Angus) of Bashaw, AB as the Senior Champion.

In the Red Angus Bulls, Bull Calf Champion went to LAZY MC SLASH 105E owned by Clinton Blair Morasch of Bassano, AB; Junior Champion went to RED COMBEST JUGGERNAUT 1613D owned byTerry Adams of Forestburg, AB; Leonard Tufty of Onoway, AB; Lynn Combest of Erskine, AB; and Rob Adams of Forestburg, AB; and Senior Champion went to RED LAZY MC TRADITION 111C owned byRobbie J. Garner of Simpson, SK and Clinton Blair Morasch of Bassano, AB.

Red Angus Female All-Star awards went to RED REDRICH LEXI 135E owned by Redrich Farms of Forestburg, AB as the Heifer Calf Champion; RED TER-RON AMBER 25D owned by Halley Adams of Forestburg, AB as the Junior Champion; and RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 26C and RED TER-RON 6 MILE MISTY 7E owned by Rob Adams and Kasey Adams of Forestburg, AB and Coy Gibson of Fir Mountain, SK.

The winners were recognized at Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, Saskatchewan on Friday, November 24. The Canadian Angus Association congratulates the winners and thanks all who participated in the Gold Show program in 2017. The ‘All-Star’ awards were first presented in 2012 making this year the sixth annual recognition.

The Gold Show program was developed in 1989 by the Canadian Angus Association to provide an incentive for breeders to move between regions to show cattle. Gold Show winners are determined by the animals that earned the highest number of points in three Gold Shows. If an animal accumulated points in more than three Gold Shows, the points from their best three shows were used in determining end-of-year awards.

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.

