2017 CAT Award Recipients

Calgary, AB: Saturday, August 26, 2017, marked the 14th Annual CAT Awards, a celebration of Calgary’s Community Theatre at the University of Calgary’s Rozsa Centre.
Calgary-ACTS is proud to name Joey Sayer as the recipient of the Sandy Singer Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Theatre this year. Joey brings an uplifting spirit and a welcoming face to the community as he can often be found running the box office, ushering or volunteering at a casino for many local theatre companies. All of this is in addition to his role as Artistic Director of Front Row Centre Players.
The members of the Calgary theatre community also took a moment out of the evening to recognize the incredible life and contributions of Bill Torrie who passed away on August 16th. Bill was an invaluable member of the community and a two term president of Calgary-ACTS.
Every year, theatre companies are given the opportunity to honour their exceptional volunteers. These volunteers are people who have gone above and beyond the normal to ensure that the show, project, or event they are working on is a success.
Recipients of the 2017 Volunteer Awards:
Front Row Centre Players – Kathy Ma and Meghan Skeet
Morpheus Theatre – Carol Dann and Ginette Simonot
Scorpio Theatre – Keith Kollee
Congratulations to all recipients and nominees for a wonderful 2016-2017 season! See you next year!
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark as Natalie in Next to Normal (Cappuccino Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical
Cody Field as Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Engineering/Sound Effects in a Musical
Steven Eastgaard-Ross for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Soundscape in a Play
Luke Moar for It Came from Mars (Scorpio Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play
Michael Armstrong as Leporello in Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play
Jennifer LeBlanc as Jill in Skin Flick (Morpheus Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Musical
Little Shop of Horrors (Caitlin Karpetz, Mallorie Miller, Lexy Strumecki, Matthew McDonald, Riley Galarneau – Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Play
It’s Only a Play (James Noonan, Ginette Simonot, Christopher Heatherington, Jerod Blake, Donna Barnfield, Cody Field, Dale Hirlehey – Simply Theatre)
Outstanding Lighting Design
Thomas Geddes for Reefer Madness (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Fight Direction
John Knight for Zastrozzi: The Master of Discipline (Scorpio Theatre)
Outstanding Stagecraft
Rich Davis, Lorie Masur & Jeffrey Diodati (Set) & Leah Winter (Props) for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Costume Design
Tawni Barton & Ian Pond for Zastrozzi: The Master of Discipline (Scorpio Theatre)
Outstanding Musical Direction
Danielle Wahl for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Choreography
Nicole Bouwman for Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (Simply Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Shandra McQueen as Diana in Next to Normal (Cappuccino Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Jeff Rivet as Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Jeffrey Diodati for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Dale Hirlehey for Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Stephen Gomori as John Smith in Run for Your Wife (Morpheus Theatre)
Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Gillian Klassen as Dona Elvira in Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)
Producer: Kristine Astop
Director: Jeffrey Diodati
Musical Director: Danielle Wahl
Choreographer: Danielle Desmarais
Stage Manager: Krista Hudson
Outstanding Production of a Play
It’s Only a Play (Simply Theatre)
Producers: James Noonan, Dale Hirlehey & Fadi Saghir
Director: Dorin McIntosh
Stage Managers: Caitlin Farley & Serena Olfert
Each year Calgary-ACTS sponsors the CAT Awards – Calgary’s “Community Theatre Awards” (We know CTA doesn’t spell CAT, but you get the idea). This event is held towards the end of August to celebrate the previous season of Community Theatre Productions. Nominations for the CAT Awards are accepted from theatre audiences and the Calgary-ACTS Adjudication team from September to June for all eligible Community Theatre Productions in the Calgary area, whether it was produced by a Calgary-ACTS member company or not.