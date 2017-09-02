2017 CAT Award Recipients

Local performers amoung the award recipients

Calgary, AB: Saturday, August 26, 2017, marked the 14th Annual CAT Awards, a celebration of Calgary’s Community Theatre at the University of Calgary’s Rozsa Centre.

Calgary-ACTS is proud to name Joey Sayer as the recipient of the Sandy Singer Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Theatre this year. Joey brings an uplifting spirit and a welcoming face to the community as he can often be found running the box office, ushering or volunteering at a casino for many local theatre companies. All of this is in addition to his role as Artistic Director of Front Row Centre Players.

The members of the Calgary theatre community also took a moment out of the evening to recognize the incredible life and contributions of Bill Torrie who passed away on August 16th. Bill was an invaluable member of the community and a two term president of Calgary-ACTS.

Every year, theatre companies are given the opportunity to honour their exceptional volunteers. These volunteers are people who have gone above and beyond the normal to ensure that the show, project, or event they are working on is a success.

Recipients of the 2017 Volunteer Awards:

Front Row Centre Players – Kathy Ma and Meghan Skeet

Morpheus Theatre – Carol Dann and Ginette Simonot

Scorpio Theatre – Keith Kollee

Congratulations to all recipients and nominees for a wonderful 2016-2017 season! See you next year!

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark as Natalie in Next to Normal (Cappuccino Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical

Cody Field as Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Engineering/Sound Effects in a Musical

Steven Eastgaard-Ross for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Soundscape in a Play

Luke Moar for It Came from Mars (Scorpio Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Armstrong as Leporello in Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Jennifer LeBlanc as Jill in Skin Flick (Morpheus Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Musical

Little Shop of Horrors (Caitlin Karpetz, Mallorie Miller, Lexy Strumecki, Matthew McDonald, Riley Galarneau – Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Play

It’s Only a Play (James Noonan, Ginette Simonot, Christopher Heatherington, Jerod Blake, Donna Barnfield, Cody Field, Dale Hirlehey – Simply Theatre)

Outstanding Lighting Design

Thomas Geddes for Reefer Madness (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Fight Direction

John Knight for Zastrozzi: The Master of Discipline (Scorpio Theatre)

Outstanding Stagecraft

Rich Davis, Lorie Masur & Jeffrey Diodati (Set) & Leah Winter (Props) for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Costume Design

Tawni Barton & Ian Pond for Zastrozzi: The Master of Discipline (Scorpio Theatre)

Outstanding Musical Direction

Danielle Wahl for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Choreography

Nicole Bouwman for Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (Simply Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Shandra McQueen as Diana in Next to Normal (Cappuccino Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Jeff Rivet as Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jeffrey Diodati for Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Dale Hirlehey for Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Stephen Gomori as John Smith in Run for Your Wife (Morpheus Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Gillian Klassen as Dona Elvira in Don Juan in Chicago (Simply Theatre)

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Little Shop of Horrors (Front Row Centre Players)

Producer: Kristine Astop

Director: Jeffrey Diodati

Musical Director: Danielle Wahl

Choreographer: Danielle Desmarais

Stage Manager: Krista Hudson

Outstanding Production of a Play

It’s Only a Play (Simply Theatre)

Producers: James Noonan, Dale Hirlehey & Fadi Saghir

Director: Dorin McIntosh

Stage Managers: Caitlin Farley & Serena Olfert

About the CAT Awards

Each year Calgary-ACTS sponsors the CAT Awards – Calgary’s “Community Theatre Awards” (We know CTA doesn’t spell CAT, but you get the idea). This event is held towards the end of August to celebrate the previous season of Community Theatre Productions. Nominations for the CAT Awards are accepted from theatre audiences and the Calgary-ACTS Adjudication team from September to June for all eligible Community Theatre Productions in the Calgary area, whether it was produced by a Calgary-ACTS member company or not.

