2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council Meets for the First Time - Gateway Gazette

Students on the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council will meet in Edmonton October 12-15.
This is the first of three meetings for the council. Students will meet the minister for the first time and begin to provide valuable input on education initiatives. Throughout the weekend, the students will participate in activities and engagement sessions with Minister Eggen and Alberta Education staff.
Topics will include ongoing curriculum development, anti-racism and the international exchange program. Council members will also work with Alberta Education staff to develop goals and a vision for this Minister’s Youth Council term.
“I can’t wait to kick off this year’s Minister’s Youth Council and meet with students from across the province who are eager to share their ideas. These gatherings are a great opportunity for students to not only have their voices heard, but to help us continue to strengthen our education system in Alberta.”
~David Eggen, Minister of Education