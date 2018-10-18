2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council Meets for the First Time - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister David Eggen will meet with his new Minister’s Youth Council this weekend.

Students on the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council will meet in Edmonton October 12-15.

This is the first of three meetings for the council. Students will meet the minister for the first time and begin to provide valuable input on education initiatives. Throughout the weekend, the students will participate in activities and engagement sessions with Minister Eggen and Alberta Education staff.

Topics will include ongoing curriculum development, anti-racism and the international exchange program. Council members will also work with Alberta Education staff to develop goals and a vision for this Minister’s Youth Council term.

“I can’t wait to kick off this year’s Minister’s Youth Council and meet with students from across the province who are eager to share their ideas. These gatherings are a great opportunity for students to not only have their voices heard, but to help us continue to strengthen our education system in Alberta.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

Quick facts

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council took place between February and June 2018. All junior and senior high students from across Alberta were eligible to apply.

Over 300 junior and senior high students from across Alberta applied to be part of the council.

A total of 32 students were selected for the council.

Minister’s Youth Council members are in Grades 8-12.

Council members will attend three meetings in Edmonton: Oct. 12-15, 2018 Feb. 1-4, 2019 May 3-6, 2019

