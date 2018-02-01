The 2018 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund is Now Accepting Applications

On January 16, we announced that the annual Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund is doubling to $2 million annually. Registered Canadian charities are now invited to apply to the 2018 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund. The Fund will provide grants in the range of $5,000 to $25,000 to projects that improve access to mental health care, supports and services for people in Canada. The deadline to apply for funding is March 31. Apply now.

Since 2011, Bell Let’s Talk has supported 414 organizations with $7 million through the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund.

“Bell Let’s Talk grant gift will allow us to provide new and an alternative therapy for our clients. Horticultural Therapy specializes in the treatment of clients with PTSD, affective disorders, schizophrenia and other mental health issues. It can help improve memory, cognitive abilities, task initiation, and socialization. Thank you to Bell for recognizing this unique opportunity.” Said Denise Hillier, Director of Clinical Services, Stella’s Circle.

