2018 Black Diamond & Turner Valley Volunteer Appreciation Event - Gateway Gazette

Volunteer Appreciation Celebration, April 19, 2018

National Volunteer Week celebrates the passion, action, and impact of volunteers.

From April 15 to 21, the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley join other Canadian communities in celebrating Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers during National Volunteer Week (NVW). National Volunteer Week is a chance to thank volunteers for all they do for us at home and around the world. NVW is all about taking time to recognize the tremendous impact of our incredible volunteers.

The municipalities join together to recognize the outstanding efforts and contributions made every day by our local volunteers. The tremendous impact of their generosity and hard work is visible in all aspects of community life. The towns rely on volunteers to deliver emergency services, governance through boards and committees, help with special events, and youth, seniors, cultural and sports club initiatives, to name a few.

Both Councils extend heartfelt thanks to those who give so much to our communities. To celebrate and honour their countless contributions, Black Diamond and Turner Valley Family and Community Support Service departments will co-host a Volunteer Appreciation Celebration, Thursday, April 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Turner Valley Golf Club. Turner Valley Councillor Barry Crane will be the featured speaker. Barry is well known for his extensive volunteer commitments as well as his entertaining personality. A special presentation will be made to Black Diamond’s Volunteer of the Year, Yvonne Machan, for her incredible contributions to the Citizens on Patrol program. Snacks, refreshments and gifts will be provided. Seating is limited and guests are asked to register by contacting Suzan Nagel, Black Diamond FCSS Coordinator at [email protected]