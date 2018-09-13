2018 Bragg Creek Arts Festival - Gateway Gazette

The art world hits the stage once again in Bragg Creek for the 3rd annual Arts Festival Sept 21-Sept 30, 2018.

This week long event celebrates art and features world class artists from the Artists on Tour group, Arts in Bragg Creek group, an art walk of many other Bragg Creek artists and artisans, a Plein Air event, painting and stone carving workshops, live music, entertainers, and supports opportunities for the budding creative energy.

Sept 22nd and 23rd kicks off the Festival with a weekend Plein Air event.

Sept 24th – 26th will be Art Work shops of painting and stone carving with World renowned artists Brent Heighton, Jonn Einerssen, Neil Patterson, and Vance Theoret.

September 29-30 – Bragg Creek Art Walk – The Bragg Creek Community Centre will feature an Art Show and Sale of the Artists on Tour and Arts in Bragg Creek groups. Live music will be enjoyed all weekend. Start the art tour at the Bragg Creek Community Centre where you can pick up a map of all the art stops in and around the Hamlet of Bragg Creek.

Saturday night will be a ticketed event showcasing a Musical Theatre performance. Enjoy an evening of fine entertainment and exceptional art. For tickets, call 403-703-5078.

The music throughout the weekend focuses on Jazz, Classical, and Soft Folk featuring Bragg Creek performers as well as many well known musicians from Calgary and area. Please go to our website to view the music line up.

Come out to Bragg Creek to enjoy this one of a kind Art Collaboration.

For more information and to plan your weekend please visit us at ARTSinbraggcreek.ca, artistson tour.ca or artcountrycanada. com