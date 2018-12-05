2018 Canadian Angus Gold Show Winners - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB—The Canadian Angus Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 national Gold Show Program. CAA representatives presented the awards at Agribition in Regina, SK, surprising the winners with the awards in their stalls the day following the final Angus show of the year.

The 2018 Black Angus Show Bull of the Year receiving champion aggregate status for a second year is DMM INTERNATIONAL 54D owned by Lee & Dawn Wilson, Miller Wilson Angus of Bashaw, AB and Glen Gabel of Regina, SK.

The reserve aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Bull of the Year was awarded to MERIT STING 7047E owned by Trent & Janelle Liebreich of Radville, SK and Kelly Feige of Parkside, SK.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Bull of the Year went to MICH WHEATLAND HICALIBER 7197E owned by Peter Frijters of Milverton ON; Hasson Livestock of Guelph, ON; Main Stream Genetics of Watrous, SK; Dudgeon Cattle Co. of Dobbinton, ON; and M K Cattle Co. of Hanover, ON.

The 2018 Black Angus Show Female of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is LORETTA 5511 OF TRIPP and her bull calf MICH WHEATLAND BULL 897 owned by Michelson Land & Cattle of Ituna, SK.

The reserve aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Female of the Year went to MERIT FLORA 6078D and her MERIT 8130E bull calf owned by Carson Grady Leibreich of Radville, SK.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Black Angus Show Female of the Year went to MERIT SOCIALITE 7163E owned by Garrett Mac Liebreich of Radville, SK.

The 2018 Red Angus Show Bull of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is RED DKF RACER 8E owned by Eric Fettes, DKF Angus of Gladmar, SK and Shiloh Cattle Co. of Craigmyle, AB.

The 2018 reserve aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Bull of the Year went to RED TER-RON ROSCO 10F owned by Halley Adams of Forestburg, AB.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Bull of the Year went to RED MAR MAC DEBUT 70D owned by Shiloh Cattle Co. of Craigmyle, AB.

The 2018 Red Angus Show Female of the Year receiving champion aggregate status is RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 138D and her heifer calf RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 12F owned by Rob Adams and Halley Adams, Ter-Ron Farms of Forestburg, AB.

The reserve aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Female of the Year went to RED VANCISE SWEET SUE 065D and her bull calf RED VANCISE UMPIRE 065F owned by Vancise Cattle Company Inc. of Stayner, ON.

Runner-up aggregate champion for Red Angus Show Female of the Year went to RED LAZY MC SPARKLE 169C and her bull calf RED LAZY MC CAPITAL 144F owned by Layne Morasch of Bassano, AB.

“It was another year of intense and exciting competition for our Gold Show program,” says CAA CEO Rob Smith. “Our members take great pride in their show cattle. The Gold Show program is a tremendous opportunity to display premium Angus genetics to fellow Angus producers, cattle folk from other breeds, beef industry influencers and the general public, both domestically and around the world.

“This is the thirtieth year of the Canadian Angus Gold Show program. Every year our members come out in huge numbers to support it. The recipients annually use this recognition as a substantial part of their marketing,” he adds, “since it helps them to establish their brand, promote their program and market their superior genetics.”

The Canadian Angus Gold Show All-Star Team awards were also announced as follows:

In the Black Angus Bulls, Bull Calf Champion went to MJT IMPRESSIVE 813F owned by Matthew Trefiak of Edgerton, AB; Junior Champion went to MERIT STING 7047E owned by Trent & Janelle Liebreich of Radville, SK and Kelly Feige of Parkside, SK; and Senior Champion went to DMM INTERNATIONAL 54D owned by Lee & Dawn Wilson, Miller Wilson Angus of Bashaw, AB and Glen Gabel, Regina, SK.

Black Angus Female All-Star awards went to BOSS LAKE MS TIBBIE 804F owned by Boss Lake Genetics of Parkland County, AB as the Heifer Calf Champion; MERIT SOCIALITE 7163Eowned by Garrett Mac Liebreich as the Junior Champion; and LORETTA 5511 OF TRIPP and her bull calf MICH WHEATLAND BULL 897 owned by Michelson Land & Cattle of Ituna, SK as the Senior Champion.

In the Red Angus Bulls, Bull Calf Champion went to RED TER-RON ROSCO 10F owned by Halley Adams of Forestburg, AB; Junior Champion went to RED DKF RACER 8E owned by Eric Fettes, DKF Angus of Gladmar, SK and Shiloh Cattle Co of Craigmyle, AB; and Senior Champion went to RED MAR MAC DEBUT 70D owned by Shiloh Cattle Co of Craigmyle, AB.

Red Angus Female All-Star awards went to RED REDRICH FREY-EX 240F owned by Redrich Farms of Forestburg, AB as the Heifer Calf Champion; RED REDRICH LEXI 135E owned by Lexi Dietrich of Forestburg, AB as the Junior Champion; and RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 138D and her heifer calf RED TER-RON DIAMOND MIST 12F owned by Rob Adams and Halley Adams, Ter-Ron Farms of Forestburg, AB as the Senior Champion.

The winners were recognized at Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, Saskatchewan on Friday, November 23. The Canadian Angus Association congratulates the winners and thanks all who participated in the Gold Show program in 2018. The ‘All-Star’ awards were first presented in 2012 making this year the seventh annual recognition.

The Gold Show program was developed in 1989 by the Canadian Angus Association to provide an incentive for breeders to move between regions to show cattle. Gold Show winners are determined by the animals that earned the highest number of points in three Gold Shows. If an animal accumulated points in more than three Gold Shows, the points from their best three shows were used in determining end-of-year awards.

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.