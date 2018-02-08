2018 Elite Judo Nationals Alberta: Results

By Gateway Gazette

Feb 08

Judo Alberta sent twenty-four athletes to the 2018 Elite Nationals Championships in Montreal, Quebec on January 13-14, 2018 scoring seventeen medals. The Elite Nationals is the premiere high performance judo event in Canada for athletes in the under 18 age divisions and the senior age divisions. The Elite Nationals is an opportunity for athletes to compete against the best athletes in Canada and the senior national team. The competition is important for athletes to score valuable national team points for selections to the World Championships and other major international events.

Ema Cadlwell from the Lethbridge Judo Club won her first U18 division and then Judo Canada awarded her with the most outstanding athlete of the competition. The Lethbridge judo club finished second overall in the national club ranking in the under 18 age division. Katsuo Leung from Hiros Judo Club in Calgary won his first national championships with a spectacular choke in the final. Hana Kuno from Lethbridge beat Olympian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the semi-finals but unfortunately lost in the final.

Overall it was a good weekend for Judo Alberta with our athletes winning five national titles and several athletes had seasonal best coming off the Christmas break. Many of the athletes will be on the mats in the coming months competing in the Judo Canada “Giant” Canadian Circuit and also in European competitions.

Name

Club

Placing

Ms. Virginia Nemeth

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

1st Senior 48kg

Ms. Ema Tesanovic

Ishi-Yama Judo Club, Calgary

1st U18 48kg / 3rd SR

Mr. Katsuo Leung

Hiros Judo Club, Calgary

1st U18 50kg

Ms. Emma Caldwell

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

1st U18 52kg

Mr. Joel Demaere

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

1st U18 60kg / 3rd SR

Ms. Hana Kuno

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

2nd Senior 63kg

Name

Club

Placing

Ms. Annabelle Darlow

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

2nd Senior O78kg

Mr. Braden Dixon

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

2nd U18 55kg

Mr. Nicholas Gagnon

Tolide Judo Club, Fort Saskatchewan

2nd U18 73kg

Ms. Julia Sergeeva

Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge

2nd U18 O70kg

Mr. Jan Karol Prus-Czarnecki

Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton

3rd U18 66kg

Ms. Jordan Landry

Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge

3rd Senior 70kg

Ms. Anna Teresa Prus-Czarnecka

Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton

3rd U18 48kg

Mr. Jarrett  Hanearin Balczer

Hiros Judo Club, Calgary

3rd U18 50kg

Ms. Kiera Westlake

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

3rd U18 57kg

Mr. Spencer McDaniel

Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge

5th U18 50kg

Mr. Nathan Demaere

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

5th U18 60kg

Mr. David Wu

Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton

NC Senior 66kg

Ms. Shianne Gronen

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

NC Senior 78kg

Mr. Aidan Lazenby

Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge

NC U18 46kg

Mr. Douglas O’Brien

Hiros Judo Club, Calgary

NC U18 46kg

Ms. Michelle Grisales

Wembley Judo Club, Grand Prairie

NC U18 52kg

 

