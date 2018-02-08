2018 Elite Judo Nationals Alberta: Results

Judo Alberta sent twenty-four athletes to the 2018 Elite Nationals Championships in Montreal, Quebec on January 13-14, 2018 scoring seventeen medals. The Elite Nationals is the premiere high performance judo event in Canada for athletes in the under 18 age divisions and the senior age divisions. The Elite Nationals is an opportunity for athletes to compete against the best athletes in Canada and the senior national team. The competition is important for athletes to score valuable national team points for selections to the World Championships and other major international events.

Ema Cadlwell from the Lethbridge Judo Club won her first U18 division and then Judo Canada awarded her with the most outstanding athlete of the competition. The Lethbridge judo club finished second overall in the national club ranking in the under 18 age division. Katsuo Leung from Hiros Judo Club in Calgary won his first national championships with a spectacular choke in the final. Hana Kuno from Lethbridge beat Olympian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the semi-finals but unfortunately lost in the final.

Overall it was a good weekend for Judo Alberta with our athletes winning five national titles and several athletes had seasonal best coming off the Christmas break. Many of the athletes will be on the mats in the coming months competing in the Judo Canada “Giant” Canadian Circuit and also in European competitions.