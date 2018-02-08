2018 Elite Judo Nationals Alberta: Results

Judo Alberta sent twenty-four athletes to the 2018 Elite Nationals Championships in Montreal, Quebec on January 13-14, 2018 scoring seventeen medals. The Elite Nationals is the premiere high performance judo event in Canada for athletes in the under 18 age divisions and the senior age divisions. The Elite Nationals is an opportunity for athletes to compete against the best athletes in Canada and the senior national team. The competition is important for athletes to score valuable national team points for selections to the World Championships and other major international events.
Ema Cadlwell from the Lethbridge Judo Club won her first U18 division and then Judo Canada awarded her with the most outstanding athlete of the competition. The Lethbridge judo club finished second overall in the national club ranking in the under 18 age division. Katsuo Leung from Hiros Judo Club in Calgary won his first national championships with a spectacular choke in the final. Hana Kuno from Lethbridge beat Olympian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the semi-finals but unfortunately lost in the final.
Overall it was a good weekend for Judo Alberta with our athletes winning five national titles and several athletes had seasonal best coming off the Christmas break. Many of the athletes will be on the mats in the coming months competing in the Judo Canada “Giant” Canadian Circuit and also in European competitions.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Placing
|
Ms. Virginia Nemeth
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
1st Senior 48kg
|
Ms. Ema Tesanovic
|
Ishi-Yama Judo Club, Calgary
|
1st U18 48kg / 3rd SR
|
Hiros Judo Club, Calgary
|
1st U18 50kg
|
Ms. Emma Caldwell
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
1st U18 52kg
|
Mr. Joel Demaere
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
1st U18 60kg / 3rd SR
|
Ms. Hana Kuno
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
2nd Senior 63kg
|
|
Ms. Annabelle Darlow
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
2nd Senior O78kg
|
Mr. Braden Dixon
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
2nd U18 55kg
|
Mr. Nicholas Gagnon
|
Tolide Judo Club, Fort Saskatchewan
|
2nd U18 73kg
|
Ms. Julia Sergeeva
|
Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
2nd U18 O70kg
|
Mr. Jan Karol Prus-Czarnecki
|
Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton
|
3rd U18 66kg
|
Ms. Jordan Landry
|
Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
3rd Senior 70kg
|
Ms. Anna Teresa Prus-Czarnecka
|
Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton
|
3rd U18 48kg
|
Mr. Jarrett Hanearin Balczer
|
Hiros Judo Club, Calgary
|
3rd U18 50kg
|
Ms. Kiera Westlake
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
3rd U18 57kg
|
Mr. Spencer McDaniel
|
Kodokwai Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
5th U18 50kg
|
Mr. Nathan Demaere
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
5th U18 60kg
|
Mr. David Wu
|
Tokugawa Judo Club, Edmonton
|
NC Senior 66kg
|
Ms. Shianne Gronen
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
NC Senior 78kg
|
Mr. Aidan Lazenby
|
Lethbridge Judo Club, Lethbridge
|
NC U18 46kg
|
Mr. Douglas O’Brien
|
Hiros Judo Club, Calgary
|
NC U18 46kg
|
Ms. Michelle Grisales
|
Wembley Judo Club, Grand Prairie
|
NC U18 52kg