2019 Construction in Waterton Lakes National Park Begins - Gateway Gazette

Plan ahead to make the most of your visit

WATERTON PARK, ALBERTA, May 13, 2019 – Waterton Lakes National Park is open and ready to welcome visitors in 2019. There is a range of recreational activities, special events, volunteer opportunities and interpretation programs available for visitors as they discover and connect with the park.

To enhance and re‑establish vital infrastructure, services and activities in Waterton, Parks Canada is completing as much work as possible during the short construction season. In addition to advancing Federal Infrastructure Investment projects, Parks Canada is assessing, repairing, and rebuilding over 30 assets damaged in the 2017 Kenow Wildfire. Approximately $96 million has been invested in 18 projects throughout the park through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program over the last four years. In addition, in January 2019, $20.9 million was announced to support Waterton Lakes National Park’s ongoing recovery from the 2017 Kenow Wildfire.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips ahead of time to have the best possible experience. To maintain public safety and ensure work is completed in an efficient and timely manner, some areas may not be accessible while construction is occurring. Parks Canada encourages all visitors to drive carefully and to expect construction traffic and noise in the park.

The following projects, including timelines, are subject to change. Visit our website at www.parkscanada.gc.ca/waterton-construction for the latest information.

Red Rock Parkway

Non-motorized access, as far as Coppermine Creek on the Red Rock Parkway, will continue until later this spring when a closure will be necessary for hazard tree removal, rock scaling and infrastructure replacement work (including guardrails and signage). This important work will help ensure visitor safety on the parkway. Parks Canada expects that the Red Rock Parkway, Red Rock Canyon Day Use Area, and hiking trails in the area will re-open in summer 2019. Coppermine Creek and Lost Horse Creek day use areas will remain closed for repairs this summer.

Cameron Falls area construction

Work to repair and enhance the Cameron Falls viewpoints will begin in mid-May. This project includes repairing the burned lookouts on the Carthew-Alderson trail, as well as the short trail and lookouts on the north side of Cameron Falls. The pedestrian bridge along Cameron Falls Drive will be open. The Carthew-Alderson trail is currently closed and the adjacent parking spaces south of the falls will close temporarily as work takes place. This work is scheduled for completion by mid-July 2019.

Bear’s Hump trail

Rebuilding of Bear’s Hump trail started in late April. The trail and trailhead parking lot is closed to the public during construction. Some of the work will involve helicopter activity. The trail route will remain the same and Parks Canada is including stone elements that will increase the longevity and resilience of the trail. The trail is anticipated to open in fall 2019.

Alpine Stables

Reconstruction of the Alpine Stables facilities is underway. Horseback riding is anticipated to be available to visitors once the facilities are completed in summer 2019.

Playground and splash park

The playground and splash park equipment have been relocated to the Waterton Community Centre grounds. Equipment installation, landscaping and the building of two multi-use courts and a new washroom is underway on the site. The Waterton Park Community Association (WPCA) is managing this project. The area is projected to open for the Canada Day long weekend. Additional playground facilities are available near the Community Centre on Fountain Avenue.

Akamina Parkway

Hazard tree removal, rebuilding of roadside parking, culvert replacements, ditch excavation, rock scaling, and hydrological and slope stability investigations will take place in 2019. This work will help ensure visitor safety on this popular parkway. Though closed to motor vehicles during construction, access for non-motorized use may be permitted when it is safe to do so. Road reconstruction, sign and guardrail replacements, and paving will start in spring 2020. The Akamina Parkway is anticipated to re-open to motor vehicles in 2021.

Crandell Mountain Campground

Parks Canada is developing plans for the rebuilding of Crandell Mountain Campground. Both construction and natural regeneration of this site will take time. Parks Canada is cleaning-up debris, remediating contaminated sites, and assessing and removing hazard trees in the campground. Future work will include replacing utilities and building visitor facilities and campsites. Visitors can expect a similar camping experience once the site is rehabilitated. The campground’s new design concept adds winter backcountry facilities, including an insulated kitchen shelter with a wood stove and a privy. Some campsites are being relocated to create a wildlife corridor that will improve the safety of visitors and wildlife. The Crandell Mountain Campground is scheduled to open in spring 2022.

Visitor Centre

Construction of the new visitor centre began in May. The new visitor centre is scheduled to open to the public in 2021.

Townsite Campground – Loops B and H

Loops B and H west of Cameron Creek are closed for utility upgrades and surface improvements in spring 2019. The trail adjacent to the campground along the west creek bank is closed. The upgraded campground loops and trail will reopen to the public in summer 2019. The remaining loops (A, C, D, E, F, and G) will close for construction after the Labour Day weekend in September 2019.

Waterton townsite road construction

Some roads and alleys in town will be closed this spring for paving and concrete work. They will be closed to visitor access, with limited resident access. This work is beginning in May and is anticipated to finish prior to the Canada Day long weekend.

Parks Canada is committed to providing high-quality visitor experiences in Waterton Lakes National Park in 2019. For your safety, please respect all area closures. Parks Canada is grateful to our visitors, partners, and stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding.

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience in Waterton Lakes National Park, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip early. Please visit our website, download Parks Canada’s mobile application, and follow us on social media (Facebook and Twitter) for the most up-to-date information about Waterton Lakes National Park.