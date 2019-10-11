2019 Kidney March: a Huge Success - Gateway Gazette

3 days • 100 KM • K-Country to Calgary

The 10th annual Kidney March set out to raise $1M and they raised $1,391,638.99! Marchers took to the roads September 6 – 8.

THANK YOU MARCHERS & CREW! YOU raised just over $1.4 Million Dollars (and counting) at Kidney March 2019 for kidney disease and organ donation. “We are thrilled to have incredible support from our community. It is truly inspiring,” says Joyce Van Deurzen, Executive Director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Southern Alberta. “Kidney March asks Marchers and Crew to do the most they can do for kidney disease and organ donation, and they certainly have. Calgary is an absolute worldwide centre of excellence on kidney research so this money makes a huge difference, it’s going to change lives, there’s no question about that,” says Van Deurzen.

If you want to take part in this epic march next you visit the website and follow them on social media: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.