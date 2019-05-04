2019 Provincial General Election Official Results Released

April 26, 2019

EDMONTON – Elections Alberta today released official results for the 2019 Provincial General Election.

A record number of votes were cast in the provincial general election at 1,905,520.

A record number of electors also chose to vote in advance polls, with 36.7% of electors who voted, choosing this voting option. This record number of voters in advance is the highest seen in any Canadian federal, provincial or territorial election. Additionally, of the electors that chose to vote in advance, 31.8% took advantage of the new ‘Vote Anywhere’ feature.

To see the results visit www.elections.ab.ca and select ‘view official results‘.

Elections Alberta is an independent non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda.

UCP:

1,040,004 votes

54.9%

63 seats won

NDP:

619,147 votes

32.7%

24 seats won

Editor’s Note: Jason Kenney will be sworn in as Alberta’s Premier on Tuesday, April 30th