2020 Stampede Poster artist youngest in Stampede history

Calgary – The Calgary Stampede proudly unveiled the artwork for the 2020 Calgary Stampede Poster created by, 17 year-old Ariel Clipperton. For more than 100 years, the Stampede Poster has remained the iconic promotional tool for The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

“Ariel’s work is a unique perspective for the poster,” says Peers. “A competitor’s point of view of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo is something we don’t see often.”

Clipperton’s piece showcases western culture, but it also shows a behind-the-scenes perspective of the Stampede Rodeo. The Stampede poster will be distributed worldwide, with more than 30,000 printed and will be seen on official Stampede merchandise.

“I wanted everyone looking at the poster to connect in one way or another,” explains Clipperton. “Whether you can see yourself in the crowd or as the cowboy, I wanted it to be a piece that everyone can connect to and that is where I found my inspiration.”

The poster artwork was unveiled at the Calgary French & International School where Clipperton has attended since pre-school and has had the mentorship and encouragement to enter to contest from her art teacher. As the winner of the 2020 Calgary Stampede Poster Competition, Ariel is also the recipient of a $10,000 Scholarship, generously provided by the Brandon Flock Foundation.

The Youth Poster Competition program began two years ago, engaging youth from across Alberta in a unique learning and development opportunity. This program celebrates young artists, inviting them to be a part of history and create the iconic Calgary Stampede poster and receive one of the largest art scholarships in Canada.

The Calgary Stampede is currently accepting applicants from Albertan youth, ages 15 to 24, for the 2021 Poster Competition. The application deadline is Saturday, November 30, 2019 and more information can be found at calgarystampede.com/postercompetition.

