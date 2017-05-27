HERE THEY ARE: The 26th Annual Emerald Awards Finalists!

Albertans are passionate about balancing the development of rich resources with environmental stewardship. Celebrating its 26th year, the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF)
is proud to recognize and showcase the extraordinary achievements made by individuals and organizations who are dedicated to protecting, preserving, enhancing, and sustaining the environment through the Emerald Awards.
Nominations for the 26th Annual Emerald Awards closed on February 17, 2017. Our panel of knowledgeable third-party judges with cross-sectoral experience reviewed the 65 nominations received this year, and narrowed them down to a maximum of three finalists in each of the 12 categories. On June 6, 2017, the recipients of each category will be announced at the 26th Annual Emerald Awards ceremony
at Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum Theatre.
Join us in person as we recognize and celebrate Alberta’s outstanding environmental achievements.
The 26th Annual Emerald Awards show and reception will be held on June 6 at 4 p.m. (MST) at Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum Theatre. Limited tickets are available for purchase for only $25 – reception included!
Unable to make it in person? Join us on Periscope and Facebook Live as we stream the event live.
EDUCATION
EMERALD CHALLENGE: INNOVATION
GOVERNMENT INSTITUTION
INDIVIDUAL COMMITMENT
LARGE BUSINESS
PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH
SMALL BUSINESS
YOUTH
