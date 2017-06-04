2nd Annual VETS Canada Coast to Coast Tour of Duty National Sponsorship Announcement

ACROSS CANADA, 10 JUNE 2017 – Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) is proud to announce Cabela’s, the World’s Foremost Outfitter of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, as the national sponsor for their second annual Coast to Coast Tour of Duty.

The VETS Canada Tour of Duty, taking place on 10 June 2017 at 13h00 local time, is VETS Canada’s annual, national walk with a dual purpose: to encourage awareness and dialogue regarding veteran homelessness, and to locate/ assist veterans in need Canada-wide. The 2017 Tour of Duty will take place in 17 cities across Canada including: St. John’s, Sydney, Charlottetown, Halifax, Dartmouth, Fredericton, Montreal, Ottawa, Barrie, Toronto, Windsor, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Vancouver.

“VETS Canada is extremely pleased to have Cabela’s support and sponsorship for the 2017 Tour of Duty,” adds Jim Lowther, VETS Canada CEO/President. “We are proud to be associated with such a quality business, that so deeply values the sacrifices of our serving members and veterans.”

VETS Canada, a national charity and service provider of Veterans Affairs Canada, has provided emergency aid and support to more than 1600 homeless and in-crisis veterans since 2010.

