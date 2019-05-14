2nd Annual Wildlife Baby Shower - Gateway Gazette

June 1st, 10am to 2pm

Bow Habitat, 1440 – 17a St SE Calgary

Admission: $5+tax

It’s baby season at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society! Every year CWRS receives hundreds of orphaned infant wild animals from March – August. Join us at Bow Habitat Station for our second annual wildlife baby shower! We are hoping to build a mountain of supplies and donations to help us provide the best care possible to our baby patients!

Buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination! There are only 725 tickets being sold so purchase your ticket today!

Join in the fun! WILD activities (Games, touch tables, and educational programs) are included with $5 (+tax) admission to Bow Habitat Station’s Discovery Centre. Our educational programs feature a live animal and fill up fast! Reserve your spot today:

Hawks featuring Lito (Swainson’s Hawk)

Owls featuring Ophelia (Great Horned Owl)

Misfit Animals featuring Oliver (Striped Skunk)

Don’t forget to bring a donation item from our wishlist to help us continue to care for injured and orphaned wildlife in the city. CWRS will also be accepting cash donations onsite which entitles you to a tax receipt.

Wishlist

Gift cards to grocery or hardware stores

White/Cork boards of any size – new or lightly used

Stamps

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Laundry bleach

New or used cotton baby/receiving blankets

New or used standard style baby bottles

Baby wipe warmers

Electric Heating Pads

Humidifier

Tupperware with lids

Mesh Reptarium

New Dog Kongs

Parrot Toys

Peanut butter – chunky or smooth

Bags of frozen peas and frozen corn

Plain Cheerios and Rice Krispies

Baby rice cereal, plain or with veggies – no fruit/sugar/dairy added

Baby corn cereal, plain or with veggies – no fruit/sugar/dairy added

If you are feeling extra generous:

Vitamix/Ninja Blenders

Hard plastic kiddie pools – no holes or crack

Pool filters & pumps

Sandbox

Shopvac

Sturdy, Lockable Trailer or Storage Shed (please contact us if you would like to donate one of these items)

Bow Habitat asks that you please leave strollers at home for this event.

The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society was established in 1993 to provide professional care for wildlife rehabilitation. Each year we receive 2200+ injured and orphaned wild animals and respond to 10,000+ wildlife-related calls from the public. In addition, Calgary Wildlife provides motivational, skill-building experiences for volunteers and valuable outreach and education services in the community. Calgary Wildlife is a registered charity and the only wildlife hospital within the City of Calgary. Calgary Wildlife supports positive wildlife outcomes for Calgarians and Calgary’s wildlife

Source: Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society