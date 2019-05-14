2nd Annual Wildlife Baby Shower - Gateway Gazette

June 1st, 10am to 2pm
Bow Habitat, 1440 – 17a St SE Calgary
Admission: $5+tax
It’s baby season at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society! Every year CWRS receives hundreds of orphaned infant wild animals from March – August. Join us at Bow Habitat Station for our second annual wildlife baby shower! We are hoping to build a mountain of supplies and donations to help us provide the best care possible to our baby patients!
Buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination! There are only 725 tickets being sold so purchase your ticket today!
Join in the fun! WILD activities (Games, touch tables, and educational programs) are included with $5 (+tax) admission to Bow Habitat Station’s Discovery Centre. Our educational programs feature a live animal and fill up fast! Reserve your spot today:
Hawks featuring Lito (Swainson’s Hawk)
Owls featuring Ophelia (Great Horned Owl)
Misfit Animals featuring Oliver (Striped Skunk)
Don’t forget to bring a donation item from our wishlist to help us continue to care for injured and orphaned wildlife in the city. CWRS will also be accepting cash donations onsite which entitles you to a tax receipt.
Wishlist
Gift cards to grocery or hardware stores
White/Cork boards of any size – new or lightly used
Stamps
Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Laundry bleach
New or used cotton baby/receiving blankets
New or used standard style baby bottles
Baby wipe warmers
Electric Heating Pads
Humidifier
Tupperware with lids
Mesh Reptarium
New Dog Kongs
Parrot Toys
Peanut butter – chunky or smooth
Bags of frozen peas and frozen corn
Plain Cheerios and Rice Krispies
Baby rice cereal, plain or with veggies – no fruit/sugar/dairy added
Baby corn cereal, plain or with veggies – no fruit/sugar/dairy added
If you are feeling extra generous:
Vitamix/Ninja Blenders
Hard plastic kiddie pools – no holes or crack
Pool filters & pumps
Sandbox
Shopvac
Sturdy, Lockable Trailer or Storage Shed (please contact us if you would like to donate one of these items)
Bow Habitat asks that you please leave strollers at home for this event.
The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society was established in 1993 to provide professional care for wildlife rehabilitation. Each year we receive 2200+ injured and orphaned wild animals and respond to 10,000+ wildlife-related calls from the public. In addition, Calgary Wildlife provides motivational, skill-building experiences for volunteers and valuable outreach and education services in the community. Calgary Wildlife is a registered charity and the only wildlife hospital within the City of Calgary. Calgary Wildlife supports positive wildlife outcomes for Calgarians and Calgary’s wildlife