3 Ways to Change your Outlook for the Better - Gateway Gazette

With so many negative stories in the news, it can be hard to stay positive. But an optimistic outlook can help you live life more fully, be happier and healthier, and take steps to making a real difference. Here are some tips to get started:

Practice positive self-talk. It can be easy to be your own worst critic, but the way you speak to yourself has a big influence on how you feel about yourself and the world around you. For a better outlook, try talking to yourself the way you would your best friend. You’ll find you’re much more compassionate and encouraging instead of negative and doubtful.

Step outside of your comfort zone. A great way to let go of perfectionism and get a fresh perspective is to try something you’ve never done before and aren’t good at. Whether it’s rock climbing, painting or cooking, you’ll learn new things and meet new people while gaining an appreciation for living in the moment and enjoying something just for the fun of it.

Pay it forward. This starts by becoming aware of the things in your life you have to be thankful for and practicing gratitude, both of which will improve your overall outlook on life. It also helps to pay it forward by getting involved in a charitable organization that does work you believe in.

