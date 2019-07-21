4-H Members Can Rely on UFA to Help them Learn by Doing… with credit! - Gateway Gazette

UFA is re-launching a deferred credit program to help 4-H members in two ways.

“As always, we are a trusted and reliable supplier of the products they need for their annual projects. Now, we are also helping to grow 4-H members in to farmers and ranchers who are to financially literate and responsible with credit,” says Carol Kitchen, President and CEO of UFA.

With the support of a UFA member in good standing, 4-H members can apply to get up to $3,000 in credit to UFA Farm and Ranch Supply stores to help with their annual livestock projects. Aside from great supplies and advice to support their projects, participating 4-H members will also get hands-on experience applying for and managing credit.

“UFA has been a steadfast partner of 4-H, contributing directly to the 4-H Alberta Foundation for many years. This offering demonstrates a real opportunity for our members to understand credit and the value of co-operatives as they look ahead to making their contributions as producers or through their careers in agriculture,” says Leah Jones, CEO of the 4-H Alberta Foundation.

Learn more about the program, what to expect as an applicant and find the online application form below:

How to help a 4-H member apply:

Advise them to talk to their parents or an adult UFA member in good standing; they’ll need help applying and a co-signer for their loan. Advise that applications can be found online at ufa.com/YouthCredit. The PDF application form can be filled in and emailed back to [email protected] Printed forms can be dropped off at your nearest UFA Farm & Ranch Supply Store, or UFA Petroleum Agency. If you receive any printed application forms, please scan and email them to [email protected] If you do not have a scanner, please mail them to UFA Credit, Box 5350 Stn. A, Calgary, AB T2H 2J9.

Here’s what a 4-H member can expect when they apply: