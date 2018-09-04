4 Reasons To Open An RESP Today - Gateway Gazette

A Registered Education Savings Plan – or RESP – is a tax-deferred savings plan that allows subscribers (usually parents) to efficiently save for a beneficiary’s (usually a child’s) education.
An RESP is a great vehicle to help your child fund their education. If you’re a parent, grandparent, or simply someone special to a young person, here are four reasons you should really start thinking about an RESP.
There is a whole lot of free money the government is willing to give you if you use an RESP.
Post-secondary education costs have risen much faster than almost any other cost families have to bear.
A 2012 report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that since 1990 the average university tuition and compulsory fees for Canadian undergraduate students have risen 6.2% annually and showed no signs of slowing down. The Canadian Federation of Students reports that students that require a Canada Student Loan now graduate with an average of $28,000 in debt.
Planning for the rising cost of a child’s education in advance will help immensely as they reach college or university.
Much like in your TFSA or RRSP, you decide what investment vehicles to use inside of an RESP. This is true for the government’s contributions as well. A wide variety of options are available, including savings accounts, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and mutual funds.
RESPs are very flexible. If your child doesn’t initially want to attend post-secondary education after high school here are a few things to keep in mind:
