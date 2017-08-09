$40 Billion and 20 Years of Building Stronger Communities

Interactive exhibit tells story of how the AGLC is making a difference to Albertans

Starting on the long weekend at the Servus Heritage Festival, the AGLC Play a Part Travelling Exhibit shares the story of how revenue from liquor and gaming is making a positive social and economic impact to communities throughout Alberta.

“Over the last 20 years, $40 billion was generated by the Alberta Lottery Fund, liquor sales and charitable gaming activities. These funds helped provide essential services Albertans rely on every day and support thousands of community groups and initiatives with the work they are doing throughout Alberta. Our commitment is to provide choices that Albertans can trust to create a strong legacy for individuals, organizations and communities that include access to civic, cultural, recreational and essential services that enrich the life of Albertans.” Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President & CEO, AGLC

The exhibit is a converted c-can shipping container. Visitors will be treated to an interactive exhibit of games, facts and the opportunity to take a photo of themselves in an AGLC branded booth. Those who share the photo on Twitter or Facebook will be entered in a draw to win a $500 donation to the non-profit organization of their choice.

AGLC funding has made a difference in countless communities throughout the province. The AGLC is inviting individuals and organizations to submit their success stories and share with Albertans on how AGLC funding has benefitted them.

For more information about the Play a Part Travelling Exhibit and how Albertans have benefitted from AGLC funding, visit aglc.ca.