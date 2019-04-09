4th Annual First Nations, Métis & Inuit Education Gathering features Outstanding Speakers, including Honourable Senator Murray Sinclair - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering Scheduled for Edmonton April 10 – 12
(EDMONTON) – The fourth annual First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering will be held at the Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton, AB on April 10 (evening) – 12, 2019.
The First Nations, Métis and Inuit Gathering began as a vision to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous
educators, education partners and members of our communities together to share our experiences and stories as we began our journey to reconciliation through education. Over the span of 4 years and 3 Gatherings the movement has gained strength, depth, momentum as the relationships, and commitments grow. This fourth Gathering builds upon the learning and experiences that CASS has gained and promises to be our best Gathering yet as we learn from and with the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of this land, from across Alberta and beyond.
We are honoured to be hosting an amazing lineup of keynote speakers.
We also have an incredible array of sessions that offer a balance of First Nations, Métis and Inuit learning about languages, cultures, experiences, and perspectives. Traditional ceremony and practices will be included throughout the Gathering.
There will be a beautiful Indigenous Market Place for some unique opportunities to shop and support local Indigenous artisans.
A program and session descriptions can be found on the CASS website.
https://cassalberta.ca/conferences-workshops/2019-first-nations-metis-inuit-education-gathering/
4th Annual First Nations, Métis & Inuit Education Gathering features Outstanding Speakers, including Honourable Senator Murray Sinclair
Bill C-48 Divides Canadians and Betrays the Promise of Confederation
TELUS.net Billing Information Spoofing Campaign
AHS Weekly Wellness: Common Signs of Stress