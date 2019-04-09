4th Annual First Nations, Métis & Inuit Education Gathering features Outstanding Speakers, including Honourable Senator Murray Sinclair - Gateway Gazette

First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering Scheduled for Edmonton April 10 – 12

(EDMONTON) – The fourth annual First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering will be held at the Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton, AB on April 10 (evening) – 12, 2019.

The First Nations, Métis and Inuit Gathering began as a vision to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous

educators, education partners and members of our communities together to share our experiences and stories as we began our journey to reconciliation through education. Over the span of 4 years and 3 Gatherings the movement has gained strength, depth, momentum as the relationships, and commitments grow. This fourth Gathering builds upon the learning and experiences that CASS has gained and promises to be our best Gathering yet as we learn from and with the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of this land, from across Alberta and beyond.

We are honoured to be hosting an amazing lineup of keynote speakers.

The Honourable Senator Murray Sinclair – the first Aboriginal Judge appointed in Manitoba and Canada’s second https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/sinclair-murray/

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/sinclair-murray/ Jenna Joyce Broomfield – an Inuk from North West River, Nunatsiavut (Labrador) and as a junior associate in civil litigation, criminal and family law http://www.inuitblanche.com/jenna-joyce-broomfield.html

http://www.inuitblanche.com/jenna-joyce-broomfield.html Jesse Wente – CBC Radio’s Metro Morning as film and pop culture critic for 20 years https://www.nsb.com/speakers/jesse-wente/

https://www.nsb.com/speakers/jesse-wente/ Aaron Paquette – one of Canada’s best-known First Nations Métis bestselling, award-winning author, and artist https://www.aaronpaquette.net/?page_id=2

– one of Canada’s best-known First Nations Métis bestselling, award-winning author, and artist https://www.aaronpaquette.net/?page_id=2 Dr. Cindy Blackstock – Canadian-born Gitxsan activist for child welfare and executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cindy_Blackstock and

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cindy_Blackstock and Richard Van Camp – a proud member of the Dogrib (Tlicho) Nation and an internationally renowned storyteller and best-selling author https://www.richardvancamp.com/ who will serve as a witness at our Gathering.

We also have an incredible array of sessions that offer a balance of First Nations, Métis and Inuit learning about languages, cultures, experiences, and perspectives. Traditional ceremony and practices will be included throughout the Gathering.

There will be a beautiful Indigenous Market Place for some unique opportunities to shop and support local Indigenous artisans.

A program and session descriptions can be found on the CASS website.

https://cassalberta.ca/conferences-workshops/2019-first-nations-metis-inuit-education-gathering/