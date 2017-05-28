4th Annual Together We Can Make a Difference Radiothon – the Best Yet!

We finished the 4th annual Radiothon with a total of $57,275.

We want to thank the The Eagle 100.9 and Sobeys Okotoks; you have been with us on this endeavour since the start and without you we would not be able to impact Health & Wellness like we do. Our Health Champions Okotoks Ford, Century 21 Foothills Real Estate and Anthem United; you kickstarted the day with $5000 each and set the bar.

Thank you to…..

· Our business community – we are blessed that so many of you believe in supporting your community, you are all amazing.

· The people of the region, whether your donation was big or small, every penny made a difference to someone in our community.

· Our volunteers who took time from their day to answer phones and help us out.

We are blessed to live in the Foothills; there truly is no better place.

Breakdown on Donations

· Rowan House Emergency Shelter received $3,730

· Turner Valley Legacy Park received $3,500

· Integrated Home Care received $3,000

· Foothills SNAPS received $3,000

· It Takes A Village Okotoks Community Foundation received $3,000

· Kidsport Okotoks received $2,500

· Okotoks Health Centre and Oilfields Hospital received $34,000.

Update on Oilfields Hospital Tub Room

Ryan Brothers Custom Homes heard about the renovation project that we were planning for the Oilfields General Hospital Tub Room and they knew they had to get involved. This renovation project is a $130,000 capital project that we would love to see started in the Fall of 2017. A portion of the money raised during Radiothon is being allocated to making this dream become a reality.

~ Sheep River Health Trust

