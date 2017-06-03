5 Things You Can Do With Neem Oil

nbu2012 on Flickr, via CC License">

Neem oil is one of nature’s often overlooked natural remedies, and it’s packed with natural remedy uses — and it will help keep the pests away!

Neem oil is an extract from the fruit and seeds of neem tree. It is a brownish, yellow liquid with a strong smell similar to garlic.

The taste is very bitter but the benefits are super sweet! It has been used by the people of India for thousands of years for several purposes including cosmetic, pet care, pesticide, medicine, and more.

What was once considered sacred in the Indian subcontinent is now being used worldwide for its various benefits. In this article, we will discuss the various uses of neem oil and why it is called the “plant with a promise”.

1. Natural Pesticide

Azadirachtin is a very potent limonoid in neem oil that is well-known for its insecticidal properties. Every part of the neem plant including the root and the bark contains this strong compound which is why it is used in most organic pesticides.

Neem oil works by repelling the insects from eating plants sprayed with the pesticide. If an insect eats a leaf that is covered or has absorbed neem oil, the insect’s hormones become affected causing them to be too confused to eat, breed, or lay eggs. Some even forget to fly.

Results of neem oil as a pesticide may take days or weeks to manifest but they are a much safer and effective option compared to other pesticides.

2. Skin Care

Many skin care companies use neem oil as a main ingredient for their products because it offers so many benefits for the skin.

Neem is very rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins which protect the skin from free radicals that cause aging and promote skin elasticity. It also removes impurities from the skin such as acne and scars thanks to its high fatty acid content and aspirin-like compound.

When used regularly, neem oil removes pigmentation by slowing down the production of melanin in skin. It hampers excessive secretion of melanin resulting in a more fairer skin.

Neem oil is also beneficial for people who suffer from eczema and fungal infections. The two compounds of neem leaves which are the gedunin and nimbidol destroy the fungi, while the high vitamin E and fatty acid content helps restore the skin’s protective barrier and promote moisture.

3. Antiseptic

In the past, people from the Indian subcontinent used neem twigs to brush their teeth. Today, it is found in many dental products because it has antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It can be used daily as a mouthwash as it helps cure inflamed gums and gingivitis.

Neem oil can also be used to treat minor cuts and bruises. Simply dab a cotton ball with neem oil on the affected area to prevent the infection from further penetrating the inner layer of the skin.

4. Medicine

Because neem oil has anti-inflammatory properties, it can be used to relieve pain caused by arthritis. When massaged regularly on inflamed joints, it can give complete relief from arthritis pain.

Bronchitis is another condition that can be treated with neem oil. The vitamin C and E content in neem oil helps alleviate the symptoms of bronchitis.

5. Pet Care

Neem oil is also a powerful ingredient that can help repel and control internal and external parasites. To prevent the re-occurrence of ticks and lice, make sure to spray neem oil in areas of the home where your pet usually spends his time in. Neem oil also helps heal pet skin conditions like mange, scabies, and hot spots.

Because neem has a very strong odor, you will need to mix your pet’s food with other oils such as fish oil and coconut oil so he is motivated to eat it.

Neem oil is extremely beneficial! It’s no wonder why many people use it for different purposes. If you have benefitted from this gift from nature, tweet us @greenerideal and let us know.

The Life of Neem

Whether it’s being used for a natural pesticide, or a home remedy, the oil of the neem tree can be used in many aspects of our lives. Neem oil serves multiple purposes that may otherwise be provided by dangerous chemicals. In the infographic below, the life of Neem is illustrated, including the details of the Neem tree itself, whose name translates to “perfect, complete and imperishable”, as well as some of its best known uses.

