5 Ways Having a Dog Improves Your Health - Gateway Gazette

Coming home after a long and stressful day and being greeted by a wagging tail, you instantly feel happier. Not only does your own experience show this, but so does research. Scientific evidence shows that having a dog in your family improves your health and well-being.

Here are some of the ways your canine companion is improving your well-being:

More exercise: Research shows that people living with a dog walk more than others – approximately 20 minutes more per day – resulting in lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Relaxation: Spending time with your animal and petting them is an instant de-stressor. It releases feel-good hormones like serotonin and oxytocin, while lowering the stress hormone cortisol. Social interaction: Pets can help you connect with other people, whether a new neighbour strikes up a conversation about your dog, or you get to know the regulars at the dog park. Sense of purpose: Even if you don’t want to get up in the morning, your dog jumping on the bed wanting to go outside is a motivator. With this sense of belonging and value, those who have dogs are generally happier, more trusting and less lonely. Longer life: Various studies have shown that those with furry friends live longer than those without, likely due to the exercise and the close bond developed.

