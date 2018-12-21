5 Ways to Make Sure your Holiday Season is Eco-friendly! - Gateway Gazette

The holidays bring joy to many, but can also take their toll on the environment. Here are some great ways to keep the season bright and green at the same time.

1) Choose “memories” over “objects”

The holidays are a great time to reconnect with friends and family after a busy year. Remember that meaningful experiences create lasting memories. Enjoying a nature walk, cooking a delicious dinner using locally-sourced ingredients, or taking in a concert at a local venue are just a few ways to share time together.

2) Eco-conscious gift wrap

Why spend a ton of green on paper that will end up in a landfill when with a little creativity, you can wrap your presents beautifully with things you already have? Newspapers, magazines or catalogues create a unique and colourful look. Find fun ways to wrap your present in itself, like wrapping mittens in a scarf, or a cookbook in a dish towel.

3) Purchase presents that help the planet

When choosing the perfect gift, think of whether it will be used or not, and the long-term impact it will have on the environment. For that person who has everything, consider making a donation to an important cause on their behalf, or give of your time in a way that helps that person the most.

4) Be Eco-Friendly with E-cards

Although many people have sent out their holiday cards, for those of you who still need to make it to the post office, consider e-cards. You can find many free options online, and most are guaranteed to put a smile on the face of the recipient. Plus, they’re guaranteed to make it to your friend before the big day.

5) Decorate with the environment in mind

Consider purchasing a potted tree to put your presents under that can be planted outside in the spring. Choose LED or solar panel lights, and keep them on a timer. Make a tradition out of your ornaments in place of buying new ones, or get creative and reuse items from around your home.

These are just a few ways to have an eco-friendly holiday season. We hope you found them inspiring!

More Green Tips

We’ve been seeing lots of amazing Green Tips for the holiday season on social media lately. Here are our favourites:

Source: The Emerald Foundation