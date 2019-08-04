50 kg of Methamphetamine Seized at the Coutts Border Crossing - Gateway Gazette

August 1, 2019 Calgary, Alberta Canada Border Services Agency/Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced today a significant drugs seizure and arrest at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing.
On July 28, CBSA officers at Coutts referred a commercial driver for further examination. While searching his vehicle, officers uncovered 33 bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 50 kg. The methamphetamine and the vehicle were seized. The driver was arrested and, along with the drugs, was turned over to the RCMP.
On July 29, the RCMP charged Asif Mir, 40, of Calgary on two counts pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:
He was remanded into custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for August 1.
“This enforcement highlights the important role and good work of frontline officers at border crossings, who are part of a larger team working closely with the RCMP to reduce the amount of dangerous drugs on Canadian streets and impact international drug smuggling.”
Guy Rook, Director for southern Alberta, Canada Border Services Agency
“The success of this investigation is an excellent example of the strong working relationship between the RCMP and CBSA. Working together, sharing intelligence, resources and expertise, we disrupt international drug trafficking networks and keep our communities safe.”
Inspector Charlene O’Neill, Officer in Charge, Federal Policing Program – Southern Alberta, Royal Canadian Mounted Police