50 kg of Methamphetamine Seized at the Coutts Border Crossing - Gateway Gazette

August 1, 2019 Calgary, Alberta

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced today a significant drugs seizure and arrest at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing.

On July 28, CBSA officers at Coutts referred a commercial driver for further examination. While searching his vehicle, officers uncovered 33 bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 50 kg. The methamphetamine and the vehicle were seized. The driver was arrested and, along with the drugs, was turned over to the RCMP.

On July 29, the RCMP charged Asif Mir, 40, of Calgary on two counts pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Importation of a Controlled Substance, contrary to Section 6(1); and,

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2).

He was remanded into custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for August 1.



Quotes

“This enforcement highlights the important role and good work of frontline officers at border crossings, who are part of a larger team working closely with the RCMP to reduce the amount of dangerous drugs on Canadian streets and impact international drug smuggling.” Guy Rook, Director for southern Alberta, Canada Border Services Agency



“The success of this investigation is an excellent example of the strong working relationship between the RCMP and CBSA. Working together, sharing intelligence, resources and expertise, we disrupt international drug trafficking networks and keep our communities safe.” Inspector Charlene O’Neill, Officer in Charge, Federal Policing Program – Southern Alberta, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick facts

This is the largest methamphetamine seizure made by the CBSA in southern Alberta, equating to roughly 500,000 doses.



The CBSA at Coutts seized a record amount of cocaine for the area in December 2017, when officers intercepted 99.5 kg cocaine and 21 kg cocaine in separate incidents.



The CBSA and the RCMP work together to prevent illegal drug smuggling that endangers the safety of Canadian communities and generates profits for organized crime.



The Coutts border crossing is located on Highway 4 approximately 109 km southeast of Lethbridge.



