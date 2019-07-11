57th Annual Christ Church Millarville Flower Festival This Weekend - Gateway Gazette

The Annual Flower Festival at Christ Church Millarville, will be held this weekend (Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14). With the help of the Horticultural Club, the Church, the Church house, the grounds and the cemetery, will be beautifully decorated with baskets and containers filled with gorgeous floral arrangements. Donations of cut or potted flowers are always greatly appreciated and should be brought to the Church by 6:00 PM Friday, the 12th.

Christ Church Anglican Church was officially opened in May 1896. Rev R. Murray Webb-Peploe, who was an Anglican priest, had come from England in 1894, to ranch. He donated the land and oversaw the rather unusual construction of the church built of spruce logs laid vertically, rather than horizontally. This caused some concerns with local residents and they refused to pay the contractor until the church withstood the strong chinook winds that are so prevalent in the spring. As it turned out, the church not only survived, but is still active today. Services are held every Sunday at 11:30 under the leadership of Rev Allen Getty and Rev Gordon Pontifex.

The “tea” of scones, homemade strawberry jam and “real” whipped cream will be held in the Church House, which is situated on the same grounds as the Church. It was built in the 1950s and is a popular gathering spot for many groups and functions through the year. This facility is wheelchair accessible.

Please join us for tea at this beautiful venue on Saturday, July 13th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The cost of the tea is $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children under the age of 6. Everyone, young and old and in-between, is invited to join in this special occasion.

Everyone is also welcome to attend our church service on Sunday, as all floral arrangements will still be on display. Of course, you are welcome to visit this historic church on any other Sunday as well.

Christ Church, Millarville is situated on Highway 549 about 5 km east of the Millarville Race Track between Millarville and Okotoks.