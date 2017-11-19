7 Solutions To Sugar Cravings

Hello everyone! With the holiday season upon us, we are being bombarded with sweet treats from every direction. While I wouldn’t dream of telling you never to indulge in a warm sugar cookie or a peppermint hot chocolate, balance is key to feeling good all winter long. Here are 7 tested solutions to sugar cravings!

Sugar Craving Solution #1: Check Your Bevvies! Sounds crazy, but sometimes sweet cravings are a sign of dehydration. So pound a glass of water, wait 5 minutes and then see if you still have the craving.

Also, too much caffeine mimics a blood sugar crash – you’re high for a bit but then you coming crashing down and crave….SUGAR, of course.

Sugar Craving Solution #2: Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Sweet Veggies, Fruit & Spices. Your tongue has sweet taste buds that demand to be satisfied, so don’t hold out on ‘em! Add naturally sweet foods & spices to your diet like squash, yams, carrots, beets, berries, figs, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and of course christmas oranges!

Sugar Craving Solution #3: Sleep! For many of us, this is easier said than done. But if you’re constantly tired, your body is going to look for energy, usually in the form or sugar or caffeine. Power down an hour earlier than usual, and notice how your cravings disappear.

Sugar Craving Solution #4: Check Your Protein.

This is a fun, cool fact – watch how much protein and what kind of protein you’re eating, especially animal protein. Eating too little animal protein can lead to massive sweet cravings. Eating too much animal protein can lead to sweet cravings. When I work with clients we find just the right sweet spot for protein intake so they feel satisfied.

Sugar Craving Solution #5: Sniff Out Low-Fat and Fat Free Foods. When food manufacturers take the fat out of foods, what do they put in? Yep, sugar. Try to stay clear of them and fill up on whole foods with healthy fats like nuts, seeds, fish and yummy avocado. It’ll keep you warm too!

Sugar Craving Solution #6: Move Yo’self.

Movement is another kind of food for your body. It releases stress, makes you feel great and look great. When you don’t get enough, the body starts to look for other ways to blow off steam, like binging on Snickers bars.

Sugar Craving Solution #7: Check how you’re feeling. Raise your hand if you’ve ever reached for a cookie because you were stressed or upset? *raises both hands* When we don’t address our emotions, the brain will come up with self-soothing methods to feel better. So before you order that Triple Caramel Macchiato with whip cream and drizzle, take a deep breath and ask yourself, “How am I feeling this morning?”

Check out more of Emily’s healthy lifestyle helpers on her website

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

