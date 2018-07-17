8th Annual Leather ‘n’ Chaps Ridin’ for SNAPS is this Saturday - Gateway Gazette

8th Annual Leather ‘n’ Chaps Ridin’ for SNAPS is this Saturday

By Contributor

Jul 17

8th Annual Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run is Saturday, July 21st. Registration includes a free poker hand, pancake breakfast by the Stampede Welcome Wagon and the Batter Boys, then a beautiful ride out to Longview and west along Highway 40, coming back through Turner Valley, ending back at the High River Legion which includes free BBQ burgers, a beer garden and live band.

Registration 9:00am with a pancake breakfast at the High River Legion Branch # 71 at 19 8th Ave SE. Ride to start at 11:00am.

Event cost- $50 per rider, $35 per passenger with pledge sheets available. If you collect $100 in pledges you ride for free.

For more information and to obtain pledge sheets call 403-603-3232 or email [email protected]

Check out the SNAPS website also.

 

 

