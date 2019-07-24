97 Whooping Crane Nests Counted on Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park - Gateway Gazette

(July 12, 2019) BREAKING NEWS: Ninety seven (97) Whooping Crane nests were counted on Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park nesting grounds during May 2019. Parks Canada and Canadian Wildlife Service cooperated on the count and released this information today. This is the second highest nest count ever for the endangered Whooping Cranes. The largest number of nests ever counted was 98 in 2017.



Whooping Crane on nest in Wood Buffalo National Park, Canada. Photo by Klaus Nigge

Additional information on this great news will be published soon.

Friends of the Wild Whoopers

Friends of the Wild Whoopers’, Inc. mission is to help preserve and protect the Aransas/Wood Buffalo population of wild whooping cranes and their habitat.

The goals of Friends of the Wild Whoopers, Inc. are to:

(1) acquire secure resting/feeding sites along the whooping crane migration corridor;

(2) raise funds to provide rewards for persons who inform on those who kill whooping cranes; and

(3) educate interested persons about whooping cranes and their needs.

