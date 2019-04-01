A $50/tonne Carbon Tax is no April Fool’s Day Joke - Gateway Gazette

UCP to save taxpayers hundreds of dollars a year at the pump by scrapping Notley/Trudeau carbon tax

EDMONTON, AB (April 1, 2019): A United Conservative Government would save Albertans from the Notley/Trudeau Alliance’s planned 11.2c/L carbon tax on gas.

Yesterday, the Premier unveiled her party’s platform but conveniently left out the fact that under her deal with Justin Trudeau, an NDP government would increase the carbon tax by at least 67% to $50/tonne. The increase alone would mean another 5c/L every time Albertans hit the pumps.

While Rachel Notley sat in idle, allowing Albertans to be burdened by this job killing tax on families, the United Conservatives joined a Premiers Scott Moe and Doug Ford led effort to fight the Trudeau Carbon Tax in court as an intervenor.

The United Conservative plan to take Trudeau to court over his unconstitutional overreach means that families would save hundreds of dollars per year on gasoline fill-ups alone. These savings don’t include the extra costs on heating, electricity, and groceries that would otherwise hit taxpayers under the Notley/Trudeau plan.

“Albertans deserve a break from the wallet-busting policies imposed on them by the Trudeau-Notley alliance. They deserve leadership that will put an end to the carbon tax cash grab that is all economic pain and no environmental gain,” Jason Kenney said.

“When you add it up, a mom and dad with a minivan and a pickup truck will end up paying in excess of $1,800 less in carbon taxes over the next four years. And that’s just the gas alone.”

Today, Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax plan came into effect, raising the cost on everything across the country. It may be April Fools, but this is no joke.

“Most common sense Albertans see the carbon tax for what it is, a government cash grab on the backs of hard-working families,” Kenney said. “The Premier thinks she fooled Albertans by hiding her carbon tax plans from us in the last election, but Albertans aren’t about to let her get away with that again.”

“Yesterday’s NDP platform hid the fact that she plans to hike the carbon tax cost on everything at Trudeau’s request, but a United Conservative government will make things right and scrap this ridiculous, job killing carbon tax.”

A comprehensive backgrounder with more information on today’s announcement can be found here.