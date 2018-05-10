A Bold New Project - Gateway Gazette

The Transitional Governance Project

From Indian Act to Self Determination

The Centre’s Transitional Governance Project is a bold new multi-year initiative designed to take a select number of First Nations from Indian Act administration to full self-governance.

WHAT IS THE TRANSITIONAL GOVERNANCE PROJECT?

The Transitional Governance Project is a multi-year campaign to identify the most effective ways for First Nations to transition from Indian Act administrations to self-determining governments. It supports participating nations as they rebuild effective and efficient governance with their people and over their territories.

WHY IS SELF-DETERMINATION IMPORTANT?

Effective self-governance is critical to the survival, health and well-being of First Nations people. It is a central pillar in reconciliation and in the creation of a new nation-to-nation relationship with the Crown. It is crucial to the long-term governance of Canada.

HOW DOES THE PROJECT WORK?

The Transitional Governance Project supports First Nations through direct engagement, providing mentoring and training opportunities to leaders, staff and community members, and producing materials, strategies, and tools to help participating First Nations transition to self-government. Through this work, using applied research, we aim to transform the relationship between First Nations, the Crown, and the Canadian people.

WHAT WILL WE DELIVER?

Over the life of the project, we will provide participating First Nations with practical support in transitioning from the Indian Act to self-government. We will:

– Identify challenges and opportunities

– Develop better practices

– Work with First Nations to identify what works and what doesn’t

– Provide connections to further research, mentoring and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

We will also provide recommendations on how federal and provincial governments can support the efforts of First Nations. By the end of the project, we will develop a model for Canada’s First Nations that will help guide them in their journey toward self-government.

WHO’S INVOLVED?

The Centre for First Nations Governance has partnered with the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC) and Carleton University to develop and deliver the project. A select group of First Nations leaders and administrators, academics and other experienced individuals are providing us with ongoing insight and advice.

HOW CAN I FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT?

Visit: The Transitional Governance Project

Send your questions to: [email protected]

The Centre for First Nations Governance is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of First Nations who wish to restore self-governance. The Centre supports effective, culturally relevant governance that is accountable to citizens, allows First Nations to re-assume control of their economic and social conditions, and be in command of their cultural and political future.