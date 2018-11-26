A Day to Remember Victims of Transphobia - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is raising the Transgender Pride flag to commemorate victims of violence who were attacked for identifying as transgender.

On Nov. 20 each year, flags are raised around the world on Transgender Day of Remembrance to memorialize those who have been assaulted or had their lives taken from them because of transgender hatred or prejudice.

“Our government stands with all victims of violence. We join the millions of Albertans who believe in communities that are diverse and inclusive. Today, we raise these flags to underscore our determination to end violence based on hatred and prejudice against our transgendered population.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The province is committed to protecting all genders and sexually diverse Albertans and will continue to work to advance LGBTQ rights. In November 2017, the legislature passed An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances , ensuring students can join a GSA without fear of being outed. In addition the government: