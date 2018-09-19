A New Chapter for Alberta’s Book Publishers - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s book-publishing industry is getting a boost as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to preserve the province’s culture, help create jobs and diversify the economy.

The province has committed $300,000 per year over the next four years to support Alberta book publishers. The funding is from the Capital Investment Tax Credit, which helps stimulate job growth across Alberta.

“Books have the ability to educate, console, enthrall and inspire their readers. That’s why our government is proud to continue to support our publishers, writers, editors and all of Alberta’s creative minds. Book publishing is invaluable to Alberta’s economy and we recognize how integral the industry is in preserving and sharing Alberta’s culture with the world.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The additional money will be used to boost support to the industry and provide more opportunity for growth and sustainability by helping organizations employ talented professionals, develop intellectual property and create quality products.

“The quality and diversity of Alberta published books provides tremendous value to Alberta by sharing stories of and from our province, and this additional funding is a great support for the industry.” ~Alexander Finbow, president, Book Publishers Association of Alberta

Alberta’s cultural industries have been identified as a key area to support the government’s economic diversification and job-creation priorities. In 2016, the book-publishing industry contributed more than $18 million to the provincial GDP and accounted for more than 170 jobs.

Quick facts