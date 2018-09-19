A New Chapter for Alberta’s Book Publishers - Gateway Gazette

A New Chapter for Alberta’s Book Publishers

By Contributor

Sep 19

Alberta’s book-publishing industry is getting a boost as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to preserve the province’s culture, help create jobs and diversify the economy.

Minister Miranda (second from right) announces additional funding to support Alberta’s book publishers.

The province has committed $300,000 per year over the next four years to support Alberta book publishers. The funding is from the Capital Investment Tax Credit, which helps stimulate job growth across Alberta.

“Books have the ability to educate, console, enthrall and inspire their readers. That’s why our government is proud to continue to support our publishers, writers, editors and all of Alberta’s creative minds. Book publishing is invaluable to Alberta’s economy and we recognize how integral the industry is in preserving and sharing Alberta’s culture with the world.”

~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The additional money will be used to boost support to the industry and provide more opportunity for growth and sustainability by helping organizations employ talented professionals, develop intellectual property and create quality products.

“The quality and diversity of Alberta published books provides tremendous value to Alberta by sharing stories of and from our province, and this additional funding is a great support for the industry.”

~Alexander Finbow, president, Book Publishers Association of Alberta

Alberta’s cultural industries have been identified as a key area to support the government’s economic diversification and job-creation priorities. In 2016, the book-publishing industry contributed more than $18 million to the provincial GDP and accounted for more than 170 jobs.

Quick facts

  • The modern book-publishing industry began in Alberta in 1969 with the opening of the University of Alberta Press, followed by Hurtig Publishing in 1972.
  • The Book Publishers Association of Alberta (BPAA) was founded in 1975 to support the development of a thriving provincial publishing industry, away from Canada’s traditional book-publishing centres.
  • The BPAA has 31 members, including 28 book-publishing companies, many of which are owned and operated in Alberta.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Securing Alberta’s Future as a Tech Leader

A New Chapter for Alberta’s Book Publishers

Canada Post Honours Canadian Armed Forces as “Last Line” of Help in Emergencies

SpaceX Successfully Carries Satellite Into Space

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Canada Post Honours Canadian Armed Forces as “Last Line” of Help in Emergencies Next Post A New Chapter for Alberta’s Book Publishers