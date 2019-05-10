A New Community Off-leash Dog Park is Now Open in High River! - Gateway Gazette

Thanks to the generosity of the Bishop family, Perfect Paws 4-H and Cargill, High River’s four-legged residents and their owners have a space to run off-leash and free. The 5-acre green space is fully fenced and equipped with benches, bag stations and garbage bins.

The new off-leash dog park is located east of 5 Street S.E., just behind the Canadian Tire/Mark’s shopping Centre.

Here’s a map to help you get there →

Parking is available at the Shepard Family Park. Signage will be posted to help you make your way to the park. Please follow the parking and directional signage, and please keep your dog on-leash while walking to the park.

We hope you enjoy your visit to the off-leash dog park!

Stay tuned here for more information and details coming out soon about the park’s opening event!

For more information on all of our off-leash dog parks and park etiquette, please visit highriver.ca/off-leash.