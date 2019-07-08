A Rainy Doughnut Day Still Brought a Bunch of Smiles - Gateway Gazette

June 7th was National Doughnut Day, and many of our Ministry Units celebrated across the Alberta & Northern Territories Division by giving out free doughnuts.

Doughnut Day began in the U.S. in 1938 to honour the Salvation Army “Lassies” who went out on the front lines during WWI to help bolster the troops fighting in France. These brave young women were the only ladies allowed out near the front, and provided comfort with food, supplies, and a friendly face during wartime. It was here the girls started making doughnuts for the soldiers – something those soldiers never forgot, and we honour them and their work today.

“Is there anything better than a friendly face and a free doughnut?” says Major Al Hoeft, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. “Our teams had a great time handing them out – even in the rain – to share this great story and to celebrate those young women who made history, and more importantly, made those soldiers forget where they were for a short while.”

In Edmonton, Doughnut Day began at Destination Doughnuts with Sally Ann greeting customers and handing out buttons. Then it was off to the Alberta Legislature grounds with some doughnuts donated by Destination Doughnuts, and Castle Downs Superstore, to give out as many of the treats as we could – and some much-needed hot chocolate due to cool temperatures and pouring rain!

Calgary

Calgary Salvation Army also had a busy day giving out doughnuts, starting off at Jelly Modern Doughnuts. They created a signature doughnut just for us to help celebrate the day, and then our teams were off to the downtown Library, Beddington Towne Centre, and a C-train station to help make people smile with free doughnuts.

Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, and Grande Prairie also had big days out in the community giving out free doughnuts and coffee. It seems the weather that day wasn’t great across the province, but regardless – the smiles were big!

We’d like to thank Destination Doughnuts in Edmonton; Jelly Modern Doughnuts in Calgary; Sobeys Thickwood and the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort McMurray; the 702 Wing in Lethbridge; and the Safeway and District Co-Op in Lloydminster for donating doughnuts and coffee or hot chocolate for this special day.

Source: Salvation Army – Canada