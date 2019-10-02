A Safe Place for Calgary Women Escaping Poverty - Gateway Gazette

A new safe haven for women and their children is opening at YWCA Calgary.

The YW Hub will provide transitional housing for women struggling with poverty or other difficult circumstances. The YW Hub offers 100 one-bedroom suites, each with private bathrooms and access to shared kitchens and living spaces.

Women will have access to counselling services, employment and English language training, parenting supports and a fully licensed childcare facility.

The Government of Alberta provided $8.6 million in capital funding to YWCA Calgary toward the construction of the YW Hub facility. The total budget was $57 million and funding partners included all levels of government, the Calgary Homelessness Foundation and HomeSpace Society.

“The YW Hub will be a safe place for women while they take their first step from crisis to stability. It is essential that we support women who are escaping poverty or isolation and moving on to the next steps in living healthier lives. Our government is proud to support the YW Hub.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“In the beautiful and welcoming community of Inglewood, we are proud to open our new home that has been thoughtfully designed to support vulnerable women and propel YW Calgary forward on a sustainable path. Alongside our neighbours, donors, government partners, and business and community leaders, we say, as they do, ‘she matters!’”Sue Tomney, CEO, YW Calgary

Quick facts

The Government of Alberta also provides operational funding to YWCA.

YWCA Calgary is the largest and longest serving women’s organization in Calgary.

