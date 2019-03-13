A Whole New Universe for Red Deer College - Gateway Gazette

As part of its ongoing work towards becoming a university, Red Deer College has chosen Red Deer University as its future name.

The name selection follows the Government of Alberta’s approval of Red Deer College’s request to become a university. Although the name cannot be officially used by the institution until it formally completes the transition process, identifying a name is an exciting step forward.

“A university’s name is not only about higher education and the programs it offers, it serves as a beacon of pride for the community it serves. I look forward to officially celebrating this new name following Red Deer College’s successful transition to become one of Alberta’s newest universities.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“The Government of Alberta has heard the voices of our students, community members and partners as they echoed our message about what a university will mean to this region. We are incredibly pleased to begin the next step of our journey as Red Deer University, a name that reflects the strong legacy of our institution and also its bright future.” ~Morris Flewwelling, chair, Board of Governors, Red Deer College

“As a comprehensive regional teaching university, we are committed to offering innovative, practical and relevant programs that will set our students up for successful lives and careers. We are forging a new future as Red Deer University, and this name reflects the immense pride our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community have in the quality of education our institution has provided for the past 55 years.” ~Joel Ward, president & CEO, Red Deer College

The transition process for a college to become a university in Alberta takes several years and includes a number of steps to ensure the institution is fully prepared, that the degrees offered are meaningful, and that the credentials granted to students are universally recognized. Red Deer College is working on a transition plan, and will continue to work with the Campus Alberta Quality Council to ensure that all new degree programs meet provincial and national standards.

With roughly 100,000 residents, Red Deer is growing into one of Alberta’s most prominent cities and economic hubs. Improved access to undergraduate degree programming in the Red Deer area will ensure central Albertans can stay in the region and create a more diverse workforce and stronger regional economy.

Red Deer College offers about 75 programs, including certificates, diplomas, apprenticeship training and university transfer programming in areas such as health services, tourism, transportation, business, arts and science.