Access to Tidewater Focus of Fiscal Update - Gateway Gazette

As Alberta’s deficit continues to drop, new economic headwinds pose a potential challenge for the province’s recovering economy if left unchecked.

Compared to last year, 42,000 new jobs were created in the province. Average weekly earnings remain strong and manufacturing sales are up 8.5 per cent.

The deficit has dropped by $1.3 billion since Budget 2018 with the $500 million risk adjustment remaining in place to protect against price volatility. As a result, our government remains on track to balance the budget as planned in 2023.

However this recovery faces a serious threat from the differential. Inadequate pipeline capacity and inaction by the federal government on crude by rail has led to a widening differential. The decline in the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS) over the past months has weighed on Alberta’s economic outlook.

“The Alberta economy continues its second year of recovery with 42,000 jobs created. The deficit continues its decline and we are on track to balance in 2023-24. But our recovery is at risk due to the punishing differential. This is a crisis. Albertans and working Canadians cannot afford to leave $80 million on the table every day. It doesn’t make sense and, if the differential is not addressed, our entire country could be plunged into a downturn. This is a national issue and it’s time Ottawa stepped up and pitched in.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board & Minister of Finance

Fighting to get full value for Alberta oil

The Canadian economy is losing more than $80 million a day due to the differential. The Government of Alberta is committed to achieving market access and getting full value for Alberta oil.

“We’re fighting for the Albertans who are struggling because of the punishing differential. We’re going to keep pressing the federal government. And if they won’t act, we will.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board & Minister of Finance

2018-19 Second quarter forecast ($ millions)

Full-year forecast Budget 2018 Q2 forecast Change from Budget Income taxes 15,938 16,318 380 Non-renewable resource revenue 3,829 5,322 1,493 Other revenue 28,113 27,965 (148) Total revenue 47,879 49,605 1,726 Operating expense (excluding CLP) 47,765 47,886 121 Climate Leadership Plan operating expense 1,035 1,029 (6) Disaster/emergency assistance expense 206 459 253 Other expense 7,175 7,243 68 Total expense 56,181 56,617 436 Risk adjustment (500) (500) – Deficit (8,802) (7,512) 1,290