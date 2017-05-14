Accomplished Albertans to be Honoured

Eight remarkable Albertans will become members of the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2017.

The Order is the province’s highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

“These inspiring citizens are sharing the best of their energy, ideas and abilities in their work to strengthen communities and foster enhanced opportunities for Albertans. They are great mentors and leaders who inspire us all in our collective efforts to build the best possible province.” Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

The Alberta Order of Excellence members to be invested in 2017 are:

Steve Allan, Calgary

Gary Bowie, Lethbridge

Anne Fanning, Edmonton

Marie Gordon, Edmonton

Steve Hrudey, Canmore

James Holland, Edmonton

Vivian Manasc, Edmonton

David Werklund, Calgary

The investiture ceremony will be held in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 19. This will bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 165.

Biographies of the new members will be available closer to the investiture.