Accomplished Albertans to be Honoured

By Gateway Gazette

May 14

Eight remarkable Albertans will become members of the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2017.

The Order is the province’s highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

“These inspiring citizens are sharing the best of their energy, ideas and abilities in their work to strengthen communities and foster enhanced opportunities for Albertans. They are great mentors and leaders who inspire us all in our collective efforts to build the best possible province.”

Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

The Alberta Order of Excellence members to be invested in 2017 are:

  • Steve Allan, Calgary
  • Gary Bowie, Lethbridge
  • Anne Fanning, Edmonton
  • Marie Gordon, Edmonton
  • Steve Hrudey, Canmore
  • James Holland, Edmonton
  • Vivian Manasc, Edmonton
  • David Werklund, Calgary

The investiture ceremony will be held in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 19. This will bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 165.

Biographies of the new members will be available closer to the investiture.

